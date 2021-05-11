Edmond North starts fast, outlasts Union 3-2 in 6A girls soccer semifinal

Edmond North used a stunning start and then held on late to outlast Union 3-2 in the Class 6A girls semifinals Tuesday at the Union Soccer Complex.

The Huskies (12-3) will face Norman North, a 2-1 winner over Bixby in Tuesday's other semifinal, in the state championship game Friday or Saturday at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City. Union finished 10-4.

Hannah Pinney and Makenzie Malham had two goals apiece for their respective sides. Malham, a junior, finished the season with 18 goals for Union.

"Makenzie has been one of our offensive leaders," said Union head coach Jami Rozell. "She makes a huge impact. She is also a great person and has great character."

Union keeper Stephenie Pereff made a save on a near clean breakaway from Aleigha Prince almost right off the start.

The rebound, however, went right to Pinney, who scored 30 seconds into the game.

Pinney then got open again on a feed from Hope Ellington and was able to knock another one in at the 36:53 mark of the first half.

Union freshman Alaina Trevino nearly answered 30 seconds later and again at the 27-minute mark of the first half, but Edmond North keeper Leslie Miller made two big stops.