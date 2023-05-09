A highly unlikely goal with five seconds left in the first half gave upset-minded Edison hope against heavily favored Santa Fe South.

Edison came close to pulling it off, but several close chances to tie the game didn't come to fruition, and Santa Fe South defeated Edison 3-1 in the Class 5A semifinals Tuesday night at Rogers.

"We were hoping we could pull the miracle off tonight and get back to the state championship, but it wasn't to be," said ninth year Edison coach Jason Rogers. "I'm super proud of the boys."

Edison (11-6) lost to Bishop Kelley two years ago in the state finals, and did what it could to beat the Saints. But Santa Fe South showed why it has a terrific shot at consecutive state titles.

"That's the best team in the state," Rogers said of Santa Fe South. "There's a reason they won state last year, and won it handily."

Santa Fe South (15-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, which it held for most of the first half until disaster for them happened. The Saints could have easily stalled out the half with the ball in its own territory on the pitch with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half.

But SFS got aggressive, and Edison took advantage, stealing the ball. When Cooper Cook then passed the ball to Brandon Simon, it was Simon who scored from about 15 yards away from straight in to reduce the halftime margin to 2-1.

"That was a good little combination play," Rogers said. "They were a little lackadaisical with it, and we ended up picking it off. As I told our boys, you might get a chance when you don't think you'll get a chance, and sticking that one in the back of the net gave us some confidence going into the half."

Up until that point, Santa Fe South seemed in control. Ivan Camacho had scored both of the Saints' first-half goals. The first came with 30:51 remaining in the half, and the second goal, a rebound shot from close-in off goalie Max Corcoran with 5:32 left in the half, made it 2-0.

Edison's chances to tie in the second half were painfully close, just going wide or high, and Santa Fe South goalie Adrian Sanchez was outstanding.

Only about 20 seconds after missing two close chances within a minute, Santa Fe put the game away on a goal where Enrique Guzman took advantage of a ball getting away from Corcoran when he was isolated, and Guzman scored from a few feet away with 7:30 remaining.

"We had a lot of close chances," Rogers said. "I'm intrigued to see what the film looks like, but I don't think I can watch it just for my own mental health. Wait a little while until the sting wears off."

It was a great run for the Eagles after a slow start against a tough schedule.

"People don't realize we started the year 0-4," Rogers said. "Those four losses kind of kick-started us, started us going. We finally got healthy and got some chemistry.

"Everyone in the state of Oklahoma in every class, they know Santa Fe, and they felt nobody would give them a run."

SANTA FE SOUTH 3, EDISON 1

Santa Fe South;2;1-;3

Edison;1;0-;1

Goals: Santa Fe South, Camacho 9', Camacho 34', Guzman 73'. Edison, Simon 40' (Cook). Saves: Santa Fe South, Sanchez 6. Edison, Corcoran 5.

OK Preps Extra podcast: Breaking down All-World and All-State boys and girls basketball honors What factored into this season's All-World and All-State boys and girls basketball selections? Barry Lewis lists his factors and most difficult choices. Plus, the latest on spring postseasons.