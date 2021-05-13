Difficult task faces Edison in 5A boys soccer final

“I think since we know each other so well, it comes down to simply who’s willing to go the extra mile, when you’re tired, who gives that much more,” Rogers said. “There’s no reason to watch more film, we know each other so well, we’ve watched each other. We are two miles down the street from each other, the kids know each other. It just comes down to who wants it more.”

“Going into the season, I felt that we were the two best teams,” Barkley said. “As the season progressed and watching the playoffs, it's no surprise that we're meeting in the finals. We're definitely familiar with each other, especially since we're in the same district. I have a lot of respect for Edison, they have some great players, are well-coached and will give it all they have on Friday. I'm very confident with my boys, too. If they play the way they are capable and like we have all season, I like our chances. It will be a great atmosphere on Friday, definitely looking forward to the opportunity.”