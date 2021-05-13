Difficult task faces Edison in 5A boys soccer final

The deck may seem like it is stacked against them, but for Edison’s boys, reaching Friday's Class 5A soccer state championship game is an impressive accomplishment.
After pulling out a gritty 2-1 victory over OKC Southeast at home Tuesday in the semifinals, the Eagles will face Bishop Kelley at 8 p.m. at Rogers State University in Claremore in the final, with a chance to claim their first state title since winning three in a row from 1992-94.
Kelley is the three-time defending state champion, having won in 2017-19 (no one was crowned in 2020 due to the pandemic), and has already defeated Edison twice this season. Kelley won 1-0 March 27 in the third-place game of the Jenks/Bixby tournament in which both clubs rested most of their starters, and 5-3 April 13 to clinch the District 5A-3 crown. Bishop Kelley (15-3) has won 11 in a row by a combined margin of 54-5.
Edison coach Jason Rogers knows the task will be difficult, but the way the Eagles (14-4) have come together during the playoffs (also beating Pryor 6-0 in the first round and District 5A-4 champion East Central 2-0 in the quarterfinals) means they have a shot.
“I have never beat Bishop Kelley as a coach,” said Rogers, who is in his seventh year at Edison. “We’ve been in the same district, we’ve had years where I thought we were better and they find a way to win. That’s what they do, they’re really good at finding ways to win, and when you’ve won so many state titles, your kids know how to win, they know what that feels like, the pressure isn’t that big.”
Edison enters the final on a roll, having won six in a row and 10 of its past 11 (with the only defeat that 5-3 loss to Kelley on April 13), posting seven shutouts over that span. The Eagles have dealt with nagging injuries all season and finally got fully healthy for the first time this year in the East Central quarterfinal game. At full strength, they usually rotate about 18 players through the lineup, 15 of them seniors.
Some of their key senior contributors include defender William De Dios, midfielder Danny Morales, who scored the first goal in the semifinal against OKC Southeast, midfielder Tucker Falling, midfielder Cris Horta, goalkeeper T.J. Mullen and leading scorer Peter Fabian, whose 14th goal of the season on Tuesday in the second half stood up as the semifinal game-winner.
“De Dios, he was voted captain as a sophomore and he’s been a starter since he was a freshman at center back,” Rogers said. “He just runs the show, he feels everything out, he brings everybody back down — he’s never too high, he’s never too low. He’s our leader, he’s our coach on the field. Morales, he is technically special. When he shows up to change a game, he does it. He can do it all. Falling, he’s kind of our enforcer, that’s the best way to put it; he physically imposes himself in the game.”
With the state final marking the third time the teams will face each other this season, there won’t be a lot of surprises.
“I think since we know each other so well, it comes down to simply who’s willing to go the extra mile, when you’re tired, who gives that much more,” Rogers said. “There’s no reason to watch more film, we know each other so well, we’ve watched each other. We are two miles down the street from each other, the kids know each other. It just comes down to who wants it more.”
Bishop Kelley coach Phil Barkley envisioned this matchup in the final all along.
“Going into the season, I felt that we were the two best teams,” Barkley said. “As the season progressed and watching the playoffs, it's no surprise that we're meeting in the finals. We're definitely familiar with each other, especially since we're in the same district. I have a lot of respect for Edison, they have some great players, are well-coached and will give it all they have on Friday. I'm very confident with my boys, too. If they play the way they are capable and like we have all season, I like our chances. It will be a great atmosphere on Friday, definitely looking forward to the opportunity.”