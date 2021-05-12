Dates, times set for state high school soccer finals at RSU, OKC

Rogers State will host all five of the state high school soccer finals involving Tulsa-area teams this weekend.

On Friday, Bishop Kelley will meet Oklahoma City McGuinness for the Class 5A girls title at 5 p.m. and Kelley will play Edison in 5A boys at 8 p.m.

Saturday's championship doubleheader at RSU in Claremore starts with Metro Christian facing Fort Gibson at noon in 4A girls, followed by Verdigris against Christian Heritage in 3A girls at 3 p.m. and Broken Arrow meeting Edmond Memorial in 6A boys at 6 p.m.

The three other state finals will be played Friday at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Bishop Kelley's Will Applegate is the World's soccer athlete of the week after scoring twice in each of the Comets' past two wins.

STATE SOCCER FINALS

Class 6A

Boys: Edmond Memorial (11-4) vs. Broken Arrow (15-2-1), 6 p.m. Saturday at Rogers State, Claremore

Girls: Norman North (15-0) vs. Edmond North (12-3), 4 p.m. Friday at Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City

Class 5A

Boys: Edison (14-3) vs. Bishop Kelley (14-3), 8 p.m. Friday at RSU