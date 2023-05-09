PIEDMONT -- Tears were shed and hugs were shared as the Coweta Lady Tigers left the field amidst a Piedmont celebration following the Wildcats' 2-0 victory in the Class 5A semifinals Tuesday night.

Tigers head coach Kris Chilcoat reflected on his soccer team’s season following the loss at F&M Bank Stadium.

“Just a great group of young ladies that came through this program," Chilcoat said. "They made this program better and we got back to where we should be. I’m just super proud of these ladies for all the hard work they put in.”

Senior goalkeeper Camryn Laverty saved two shots for Coweta in the match, but it was not enough to stop the Wildcats’ relentless offensive attack. Piedmont’s Jordan Hahn scored in the 36th and 56th minutes, respectively, while the Tigers struggled to penetrate the Wildcat defense and finish on runs.

The first Piedmont goal came on a strike by Hahn as she raced up the right side of the field that was just out of reach of Laverty.

Hahn’s next goal was scored in the second half, after she squeaked it past Laverty following a Piedmont corner kick.

The ball spent most of its time in the Tigers’ half, with Piedmont attempting four shots on goal while Coweta finished with just one shot on the night.

Tuesday's game had a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, but was pushed back to 7:45 after a series of weather delays.

The Tigers featured 10 seniors on the roster this season, including captains Katelyn Brians, Ashley Myers, Katy Wilson and Laverty.

“I’m definitely gonna miss that senior group of girls,” Chilcoat remarked on his seniors. “They’re gonna be hard to replace.”

Chilcoat, the Tigers’ coach of 21 years, says he’ll miss the bonds he made with this group of seniors, and the work ethic they displayed throughout their time with the program.

“[Going to miss] the relationships with them and being at practice, and their hard work and their leadership they brought to the program.”

After beating Memorial and McAlester earlier in the playoffs, the Tigers finish with a 14-4 record on the season and were 7-0 in District 5A-4.

Piedmont, which defeated Duncan, Noble and Coweta, improves to 12-5 and moves on to play Bishop McGuinness in the 5A state championship on Saturday at Newcastle.

PIEDMONT 2, COWETA 0 (girls)

Coweta;0;0;--;0

Piedmont;1;1;-;2

Goals: Piedmont, Hahn 36’, 56’ Saves: Piedmont 1, Coweta 2.

OK Preps Extra podcast: Breaking down All-World and All-State boys and girls basketball honors What factored into this season's All-World and All-State boys and girls basketball selections? Barry Lewis lists his factors and most difficult choices. Plus, the latest on spring postseasons.