CLAREMORE – The Coweta girls have been on a bit of a roll lately and that continued Thursday night with a 5-0 victory over Claremore at Lantow Field.

Five different Tigers scored goals, with Anna Patterson and Madison Kidd each contributing a goal and an assist for Coweta (10-3), which solidified its hold on District 5A-4’s top spot with a 5-0 record.

Katelyn Brians, Lilyan Winter and Carly Laverty also scored for the Tigers, who have now won eight games in a row, while outscoring opponents 44-1.

“This was one of the biggest district games and it was really needed to confirm No. 1 spot in districts, so we can host playoffs,” said Laverty, whose booming free kick from 30 yards out found the upper left side of the net to make it 4-0 midway through the second half. “I think we played well and our passing is one of the best, as a team, and I think we communicate well. I just love this group of girls, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Besides the offense, Laverty, a center back, also has been a key part of Coweta’s stifling defense, alongside Riley Davis, Katy Wilson and Ashley Myers. Laverty’s older sister, Camryn Laverty, plays goalkeeper, making two saves in the first half before coming out.

“Defense, I’ve got two senior girls playing in the back and the other ones are two juniors,” said Coweta coach Kris Chilcoat. “So those four girls on the back line are working well together, talking, and with the assist of 'keeper Camryn Laverty, we played well in the back.”

In fact, Carly Laverty, a junior, also plays goalkeeper for her club team and is committed to Missouri Southern State as a goalie but has been working on her skills out in the field to become a better, all-around player (and to help her as a goalkeeper).

“I’ve been working on my first touch,” Carly said. “As a goalkeeper, I don’t really have the best foot skills, so being on the field is getting me more in shape and being able to be more mobile. I worked my butt off to get a starting position (on defense) and it really paid off. I’m really happy that I have these coaches, they really impacted me.”

For Claremore (3-6, 3-2), which had won three games in a row by a combined 17-0, it was a disappointing result. But coach Miranda Thorne still believes the Zebras are heading in the right direction.

“Obviously not the outcome that we wanted but we are putting ourselves in a good position right now to finish top four for district,” said Thorne, whose team currently sits third. “Obviously, our goal is to make playoffs and peaking at the right time is a big deal. Coweta is a good team and the girls coming together and fighting together and staying organized, that’s really important for us at this point.”

Kidd scored the first goal, converting a cross from Patterson about five minutes into the contest, on a play that left Claremore starting goalkeeper Jo Speer shaken up. She came out of the game for the rest of the first half while MacKenzie Bacon entered the net, but then Speer went back in to start the second.

“She was actually kneed in the head so we had to make sure that she was safe, that she was okay,” Thorne said of Speer. “Our trainer came out and checked on her, determined she didn’t have a concussion, she wasn’t showing any signs or anything, so she was still okay.”

Brians made it 2-0 with about 15 minutes left in the opening half when she connected on a penalty kick, but although they entered halftime with a two-goal advantage, Chilcoat didn’t think the Tigers were playing their game. The second half went much better.

“We’ve kind of been working on some certain situations against Claremore, trying to split the back line, the defenders and we did that for the first 20 minutes, then we kind of got away from our game plan,” Chilcoat said. “But then second half, we made some adjustments and did what we were supposed to do and ended up scoring three more goals. Overall, defensively, midfield area, the girls up top, they played well together and they really communicated well tonight.”

Winter’s goal 10 minutes into the second half made it 3-0 and then the Tigers broke the game open with goals just over a minute apart from Carly Laverty and Patterson to put the game away.

Coweta 3, Claremore 2 (OT) (boys):

It wasn’t supposed to be that close, but when Coweta trailed 2-0 late in the contest, the Tigers continued to battle, confident they would pull it out.

In the end, that’s exactly what happened, as Mason Kidd scored three goals, including the golden goal on a penalty kick just 1:24 into overtime, to complete the dramatic comeback and lift Coweta (6-7, 3-2) to an important District 5A-4 triumph.

“It really helps,” Kidd said of the victory. “We got to keep climbing up, can’t lose any more games, or else we’ll be fighting for the four seed, sitting in fourth place in the district.”

Kidd’s game-tying goal also came on a PK, with 6:29 remaining in regulation, and while he admitted he felt some nerves stepping to the dot, he knew he had to deliver for his team. On the winner in overtime, he drilled it high to the right side, just past Claremore goalkeeper Cayden Arthur.

“I was really nervous but I knew I just had to take a deep breath, concentrate, and I knew I’d make it,” Kidd said. “You just got to concentrate, slow your heart rhythm down and put it in the back of the net.”

Coach Brad Mills was happy with how his team battled back after a slow start.

“It’s a wave of emotions, that’s for sure,” he said after the dramatic OT winner. “The first half, we didn’t look like the team we’d been all year. We lacked the intensity, I don’t know if they maybe took us by surprise. The important thing was, the second half, we needed to come out and have an answer, and the boys stepped up. Every single one went out there in the second half, 100% effort, we matched and bettered their pressure. Eventually, our technical ability, our class, stepped in there and won us the game.

“Mason Kidd, he’s a guy that continues to step up for us, he’s a big-game player. He wakes up for the big occasions, we needed that out of him tonight. Just a wave of emotions I was not prepared for.”

It was a pretty devastating way for the game to end for Claremore (3-7, 0-5), which played a strong game and deserved a better fate. Wes Dipboye scored a goal and added an assist, while Hayden Lee also scored for the Zebras, who are virtually eliminated from postseason contention now. Arthur also enjoyed a strong performance in goal, making eight saves, including several difficult ones.

“There’s no moral victories, we played how we drew it up today,” said Claremore coach James Garrison. “I told them it was going to be a fight to the end and they fought to the end, some really unlucky events happened.”

Garrison was too polite to criticize the officiating, but it was undoubtedly frustrating that each of Kidd’s last two goals came on PKs. The first one was due to a questionable foul in the box and the second one came on an accidental handball in the box.

But after losing four straight games, including a 6-0 defeat to Will Rogers on Tuesday night, Garrison was happy with how his team responded.

“After Tuesday night, something like tonight was really needed,” Garrison said. “We had a 2-0 lead and we were excited at halftime but I don’t think we got too excited. I think the biggest part was lack of depth. That caught us there towards the last 20 minutes of the game.”

Heading into halftime trailing 2-0, Coweta knew they weren’t playing to their capabilities.

“Honestly, at the first, we played very slow, I had to talk to them,” said Kidd, a senior captain who also hit the crossbar seven minutes into the second half. “I had to have a moment to myself, I know I was playing bad. Everyone wasn’t playing the greatest and I had to talk to them, splashed some cold water on my face and got back in it. It’s all about just wanting it more than the other team. We showed more heart than they did and I got the goals that we needed.”

GIRLS

COWETA 5, CLAREMORE 0

Coweta;2;3;--;5

Claremore;0;0;--;0

Goals: Cow, Kidd (Patterson), Brians (PK), Winter (Patterson), Car. Laverty, Patterson (Kidd).

Saves: Cow, Cam. Laverty 2, Wood 2, Doherty 2; Clare, Speer 4, Bacon 4.

BOYS

COWETA 3, CLAREMORE 2 (OT)

Coweta;0;2;1;--;3

Claremore;2;0;0;--;2

Goals: Cow, Kidd 2; Clare, Ha. Lee (Dipboye), Dipboye (Hu. Lee).

Saves: Cow, Sowers 4; Clare, Arthur 8.