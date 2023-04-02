Both teams didn’t have their complete lineups out there and both admitted to looking ahead more to the big district contest between them coming up in three weeks, but it’s still a big deal for Edison to take down Bishop Kelley 3-2 (5-4 in penalty kicks) on Saturday night at Hardesty Field in the Holland Hall Invitational boys final.

Coach Jason Rogers estimated that this was the 13th time he’s faced Kelley in his nine years at Edison, including a loss in the 2021 Class 5A state final, and this was his first victory, so it was nice no matter who was on the field.

“It feels good that it’s in a final and that the boys got to see a win over them, but we should have probably put the game away the first 20 minutes with three or four goals and it wouldn’t have gone to PKs,” said Rogers, who was ejected from the game with 3:01 remaining in regulation for arguing with the referee. “I know that Bishop Kelley was missing a lot of their seniors but we were also missing three of our seniors and a junior that had a prior arrangement. These won’t be the same lineups we see on April 20.

“We haven’t played with everybody healthy since the first game of preseason. We have yet to play with all the guys who can play.”

In the end, it was Cooper Falling, who scored the game’s opening goal in the first half, stepping to the dot and taking the game-winning penalty kick for Edison (3-4), which also beat Newcastle 2-0 on Thursday and Holland Hall 3-0 on Friday.

“Just got to go up there bleeding confidence and put it away,” Falling said of his mindset before he blasted a shot past Bishop Kelley goalkeeper Braxton Goodwin into the left side of the goal. “Trust my teammates to do their job and they did, and it worked out for us. I’m happy about it.

We didn’t play our best but good teams find a way to win, no matter what.”

For Bishop Kelley (5-3), it was a strong performance by a lineup missing most of its starters. Despite being outplayed for much of the contest, the Comets actually led 2-1 at halftime and nearly pulled it out. For it to come down to penalty kicks was disappointing, especially after Kelley saw its streak of four straight state championships snapped last season with a loss to East Central in PKs in the quarterfinals.

“We had a lot of guys out, it was totally all backups in there, so I was pleased with how they performed,” said Kelley coach Phil Barkley. “Edison’s a great team, they worked us, but our younger guys held on. It was unfortunate to give up a goal early in the second half, I didn’t like that, but props to Edison, that was a good goal, and PKs are PKs. It doesn’t ever necessarily say who the better team is. I never like to lose, but I’m pleased overall.”

Junior Evan Nitchals scored both goals for the Comets, one on a penalty kick with 6:50 left in the first half to tie the contest 1-1, and then another one with 1:34 left when he knocked home a loose ball in the box after a corner kick from Quade Karlovich landed near his foot.

“That was great for him to step up,” Barkley said of Nitchals. “He’s a starter and he plays a lot of varsity minutes, so it was good to see him step up. I was pleased with his performance.”

Edison controlled the play for much of the first half, building a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal over the first 20 minutes before Falling gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 13:07 left in the half. On a free kick in the middle of the field just outside the box, Falling drilled a hard low shot just inside the right goalpost.

But Bishop Kelley responded about six minutes later when Nitchals was taken down in the box and awarded a free kick. He then stepped to the dot and fired low to the right side to tie it 1-1.

Nitchals’ second goal put Kelley up 2-1 at halftime, despite being outshot 9-2 in shots on goal. Falling said that Edison kept a positive attitude, determined to break through.

“We got to put away our chances early,” Falling said of his team’s inability to capitalize on their early chances. “Definitely bring it back to the training ground and get some shots on goal, for sure.”

Clem Collins then got the equalizer four minutes into the second half. After receiving a nice lead pass from Gael Obre, Collins cut into the middle and drilled a 12-yard shot into the upper right side of the net.

“That was a momentum shift for us, for sure,” Falling said. “We had to get ourselves calm again, and build off of that.”

Edison almost went up 3-2 with 19:21 remaining, but Christian Webster’s point-blank shot from 8 yards out sailed just wide of the right post.

The Eagles had one last golden chance with 1:28 left in regulation but Luis Albarran’s 15-yard shot that seemed ticketed for the lower right corner was denied by Goodwin’s diving save.

Goodwin was strong all game, making 11 saves, including eight in the first half.

EDISON 3, BISHOP KELLEY 2 (5-4 PKs)

Edison;1;1;5;--;3

Bishop Kelley;2;0;4;--;2

Goals: E, Falling, Collins (Obre); BK, Nitchals (PK), Nitchals (Karlovich). Saves: E, Corcaren 0; BK, Goodwin 11.