Conoway’s goal lifts Broken Arrow girls to district title over Owasso

OWASSO — Elena Conoway didn’t have much confidence in her left foot, but she should now.

The Broken Arrow junior midfielder scored the game's only goal with 12:35 left in the first half, on a shot from her left foot, to help lift the Tigers to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Owasso on Tuesday night at Owasso Stadium, clinching the District 6A-4 championship in the process.

For Conoway, who got to don the team’s golden cowboy hat afterward as the Tigers’ player of the game, it was an exciting moment to score the game-winning goal, her eighth tally of the season, in a manner she didn’t expect.

“That was amazing,” Conoway said after she popped a shot from 15 yards out over Owasso goalkeeper Kimora Tisdale and into the upper left corner. “I didn’t have confidence in the goal, because I never thought I’d score with my left because it’s my non-dominant foot and everyone knows I hate shooting with my left, so that makes it even better.”

Goalkeeper Avery Bass made eight saves for the shutout for Broken Arrow (11-1, 7-0), which has now won eight games in a row, outscoring opponents 46-3 over that span, with seven clean sheets.

“I think everyone played amazing,” Conoway said. “Everyone won the 50/50s and played to their best potential, and I think that’s why we won. We played as a team and we played our game, instead of playing how our opponents played.”

The disappointing defeat spoiled Owasso’s bid for an unbeaten season and dropped it to second place in the district. The Rams (14-1, 6-1) had won their previous 12 contests by a combined 67-2.

“Credit to Broken Arrow, they outplayed us,” said Owasso coach Sam Bowers. “They made the plays, we didn’t make the plays. That’s what happens when you play a good team. When two good teams play, you got to make plays. It was a heck of a battle.”

Broken Arrow coach Kassie Embrey revealed that she and most of her team attended the Rams’ 4-1 win over Bixby last Thursday night, a game in which the Rams scored twice on corner kicks. That scouting mission helped them devise a game plan to neutralize Owasso’s potent offense.

“We knew that they were going to be tough, and we had, as a group, went and watched them play Bixby and knew they were really good as a team,” Embrey said. “The few things we covered were they were really good at scoring on corner kicks, they’d scored several goals on corners throughout the season, so we worked on defensively covering their key players in the air. I think we did good and we held them to zero on the corners.

"We knew who their quick players were and we were just trying to account for their speed on some of their positions, but I think we did well all around on game-planning and preparing.”

With the Tigers leading 1-0 to start the second half, Owasso pushed for the equalizer, controlling much of the action over the first 10 minutes, but was unable to find the back of the net. The Rams’ best chance came 6:22 into the half when Emelie Rhein found a loose ball in the box after a long free kick and fired from 10 yards out, but Bass made the difficult stop.

As the clock wound down, Broken Arrow began to gain momentum and nearly made it 2-0 several times. A 25-yard shot from Alexis Mireles almost found the top of the net with 13:53 remaining, but Tisdale made a beautiful leaping save to punch it over the crossbar. The Tigers did put the ball in about 40 seconds later, but Hannah Anderson’s apparent goal was wiped out due to a foul called on BA.

Broken Arrow 1, Owasso 0 (OT) (boys): Elijah Bustamante scored with 3:27 remaining in the first overtime period to lift Broken Arrow to a 1-0 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Tigers (11-2, 6-1), the defending Class 6A state champions, finish second in District 6A-4 behind Bixby, thanks to a 2-1 loss to the Spartans on April 15. It was BA’s third win in a row and ninth in its last 10 outings.

After receiving a short pass from Luke Nantz in the box, Bustamante knocked home a low 10-yard shot past Owasso goalkeeper Jaxon Kendall for the winning goal.

Kendall made seven saves for Owasso (6-9, 3-4), which lost three of its last four and did not qualify for the playoffs. Kendall’s toughest stops came against Nantz early in the second half, in close after a corner kick, and a diving save on Wyatt Nantz’s 10-yard header with 25:49 left in regulation.

Dylan Reis made seven stops in goal for Broken Arrow, including a two nice saves late in the first half, one on Sawyer Henley’s long free kick, and then on Joel Dugan’s 15-yard shot with 7:12 left in the opening half.

BROKEN ARROW 1, OWASSO 0 (GIRLS)

Broken Arrow;1;0;--;1

Owasso;0;0;--;0

Goals: BA, Conoway. Saves: BA, Bass 8; O, Tisdale 8.

BROKEN ARROW 1, OWASSO 0 (OT)

Broken Arrow;0;0;1;--;1

Owasso;0;0;0;--;0

Goals: BA, Bustamante (L. Nantz). Saves: BA, Ries 7; O, Kendall 7.

