BIXBY — Sophie Wilson’s perseverance reaped big dividends for Jenks on Friday night.

On her fourth shot attempt of the second half, Wilson tallied what proved to be the game-winning goal as the Trojans edged Bixby 2-1 in a Class 6A quarterfinal playoff matchup at Lee Snider Field at Spartan Stadium.

With its fourth consecutive win, Jenks (11-2) will now advance to play the winner of the Edmond Deer Creek-Yukon contest in the semifinals on Tuesday.

With the Trojans leading 1-0, Wilson took a pass from Alisa Bunn and rifled home a shot from the left side from 25 yards to give her team a two-goal advantage in the 68th minute.

The goal proved to be decisive when Bixby’s Gentry Baldwin knocked in a goal from 22 yards in the 77th minute to slice the Trojans’ advantage in half.

But Jenks, which defeated the Spartans 5-2 at Lee Snider Field on March 7, held on in the final three minutes to end a six-match winning streak for Bixby (10-6). The Spartans had allowed only one goal during that stretch.

Bunn tallied the first goal for Jenks, poking in a shot from 10 yards after coming up with a loose ball in front of the Spartans’ net in the 10th minute.

The Trojans dominated the first half with 10 shots as compared to just one for the Spartans. Bixby goalkeeper Alyssa Nielsen had four saves in the opening half and finished with seven for the match.

Meanwhile, the Jenks defense allowed the Spartans just four shots for the match. Trojans goalkeeper Anika Patton picked up her only save of the night, stopping a shot from 10 yards by Bixby’s Avery Thompson in the 53rd minute to preserve Jenks’ one-goal lead at the time.

Jenks has allowed only four of its opponents to score goals this season while recording nine shutouts, eight of those coming in the last 10 matches.

The loss ended the season for Bixby, whose last setback had come in a 2-1 home overtime loss against Booker T. Washington on April 4.

JENKS 2, BIXBY 1

Jenks 1 1 — 2

Bixby 0 1 — 1

Goals: Jenks—Bunn 10’, Wilson 68’; Bixby—Baldwin 77’. Saves: Patton, Jenks 1; Nielsen, Bixby, 7.