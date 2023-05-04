Led by a talented group of sophomores, Claremore Sequoyah is making its presence known on the soccer pitch.

Sophomore Matison Kruis tallied a goal and assisted on another while classmate Emily Wilson scored early in the second half as the Eagles upended defending state runner-up Victory Christian 3-2 in the Class 3A quarterfinals Thursday night at Victory Stadium.

In a rematch between the same two teams from the quarterfinals a year ago, Claremore Sequoyah (13-4) turned the tables on its District 3A-4 rival, avenging a 2-1 loss to the Conquerors (12-5) who advanced to the 2022 state final before losing to Heritage Hall.

“This is huge,” Eagles coach Barry Bulman said of his squad’s win against the team that handed Sequoyah its only district loss this season (3-2 on April 20 at Sequoyah).

“This is where we got knocked out last year. We set a goal at this game last year that this was the one we were shooting at. So, we got our goal and now two (wins) more.”

The Eagles, who defeated fellow Rogers County opponent Verdigris in the opening round, will Oklahoma Christian School/Community Christian winner in the semifinals Tuesday.

With Sequoyah trailing 1-0 late in the first half, Kruis stepped up big to help her team tally a pair of goals in a two-minute span that would give the Eagles the lead for good.

Kruis’ corner kick from the right side was headed into the goal by another sophomore, Brooke Bullis, to knot the match at 1-1 in the 34th minute.

“Brooke got our first goal and she got our goal here last year in this game, too,” Bulman said of his second-year midfielder.

“For some reason, she seems to be able to score on Victory.”

Then, in the 36th minute, Kruis curled in a 30-yard free kick from the right side high into the back of the net over Conqueror goalkeeper Katie Griffin to put Sequoyah in front 2-1.

“From your deepest defender; that’s pretty impressive,” Bulman said of Kruis responding with her go-ahead goal.

“We are just dangerous from several places and that’s what makes us a little tougher than a lot of teams. They have one player that they go to and we have five or six that we can go to.”

Leading 2-1 at halftime, Wilson gave the Eagles a two-goal advantage when the underclassman took a crossing pass from the left side and blasted in a shot from 12 yards eight minutes into the second period.

“We’ve all played together since we were like really little,” Kruis said of Wilson and her other sophomore classmates. “We played on competitive (teams). We just know how to play together.”

Wilson’s goal proved to be key as Victory’s Genesis Helsley beat Eagles goalkeeper Cylie Bronson to the far post from the right side from 20 yards out just three minutes later to bring the Conquerors to within 3-2.

But Bronson, a sophomore, and the Eagles defense stayed solid the rest of the way as Victory saw its eight-match winning streak and season come to a close.

Ellie Murray scored the Conquerors’ first goal in the 16th minute when she fired a shot in from 25 yards out that bounced in and out of Bronson’s hands and trickled into the net.

The performance by the Eagles sophomore class comes as no surprise to Bulman.

“I knew this group of girls when they were in seventh and eighth grade were special athletes,” he said of the group that has also had a couple of injuries to key class members this season.

“We just needed to get them all going in the right direction,” he added. “They bought into everything we’re doing and (are) really stepping up.”

Summit Christian 2, Victory 1 (boys): Jacob Langebartels scored the winning goal on a 23-yard free kick midway through the second half in a 3A boys quarterfinal at Indian Springs Sports Complex in Broken Arrow.

In the first half, Summit's Luke Herlacher opened the scoring, assisted by Carson Banham. Victory's Toye Taiwo scored the tying goal with five minutes left before halftime.

C. SEQUOYAH 3, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 2 (girls)

Claremore Sequoyah;2;1;—3

Victory Christian;1;1;—2

Goals: CS—Bullis 34’, Kruis 36’, Wilson 48’; VC—Murray 16’, Helsley 51’ Saves: Bronson, Claremore Sequoyah, 3; Griffin, Victory Christian, 4.