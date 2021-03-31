 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow's Alejandro Garcia is World's soccer athlete of the week
Broken Arrow's Alejandro Garcia is World's soccer athlete of the week

Weekly soccer notes: Van Fitch's comeback keys Jenks girls soccer's strong start; Broken Arrow wins Alabama tournament

Alejandro Garcia, Broken Arrow, Sr.

The foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain, scored three goals and added two assists in three games, helping the Tigers go 2-0-1 and win the Southern Coast Cup Tournament in Alabama.

To nominate an Athlete of the Week, please contact John Tranchina at icelation@yahoo.com.

