Rogers State will host five high school soccer state championship games this weekend.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced the finals' schedule Wednesday.

Jenks will be involved in two of the finals. The Trojans will meet Norman North for the Class 6A girls gold ball at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the 6A boys title match between Jenks and Broken Arrow at 8 p.m.

Broken Arrow advanced with a 3-1 semifinal victory Tuesday at Edmond Deer Creek. The Tigers pulled away after being tied 1-1 at halftime. Jenks' boys won 3-0 at Northwest Classen.

On Saturday, East Central will meet Santa Fe South for the 5A boys title at noon, followed by Hilldale against Clinton in 4A boys at 3 p.m., with Holland Hall facing Woodward for the 4A girls championship at 6 p.m.

The other three state finals are Friday and Saturday at Newcastle.

SOCCER STATE FINALS

At Rogers State

Friday

Class 6A girls: Jenks (12-2) vs. Norman North (17-0), 5 p.m.

Class 6A boys: Jenks (12-2) vs. Broken Arrow (167-2), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Class 5A boys: East Central (13-2) vs. Santa Fe South (15-1), noon

Class 4A boys: Hilldale (15-3) vs. Clinton (15-1) 3 p.m.

Class 4A girls: Holland Hall (16-1) vs. Woodward (14-34), 6 p.m.

At Newcastle

Friday

Class 3A girls: Okla. Christian School (15-0) vs. Heritage Hall (13-0), 2 p.m.

Class 3A boys: Crooked Oak (14-1) vs. Heritage Hall (11-1), 5 p.m.

Class 5A girls: Piedmont (12-5) vs. McGuinness (13-0), 8 p.m.