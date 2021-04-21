Broken Arrow girls extend soccer winning streak; Kelley boys seek fourth consecutive state title

BA girls getting it done

They were missing several starters and it may not have been their best performance, but the Broken Arrow girls still defeated Booker T. Washington 3-1 last Thursday. That extended the Tigers’ winning streak to eight games, a stretch in which they’ve outscored opponents 40-3, leaving them with a 10-1 record overall and a 5-0 mark in District 6A-3.

“In terms of statistics, it looks like we’re doing great, because we’ve beaten everybody in districts, but in terms of me knowing how many players we have out, and what our ability could be versus what it is right now, I’m not super happy about it,” she said. “We are overcoming a lot of adversity, and I’m really proud of my team for that, because you could easily just get your head down, ‘Oh we’re missing three players, just forget it,’ but we don’t do that, we push through, and end up getting the win, which is great. They did well for the situation they were in, it was just ugly soccer to me.”