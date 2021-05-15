Broken Arrow boys soccer completes challenging season with 6A state title

CLAREMORE — It can’t be an easy transition for a top team to adjust to an entirely new coaching staff late in the season, but the Broken Arrow boys soccer team didn’t just adapt, it excelled.
The Tigers received second-half goals from Andrew Kruse and Greyson Owens and held on for a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Edmond Memorial Saturday at Rogers State University’s Soldier Field to claim the Class 6A state championship, their first since 2017.
Owens, whose goal with 20:42 remaining put Broken Arrow ahead 2-0, admitted he was initially worried when J.J. Jedamski took over from Shane Schwab in mid-to-late April.
“I’m not going to lie, at first I was very scared, going to a whole new coaching staff, we’d been with the same coaches all four years for me,” said Owens, a senior defender. “They came in and they told us their goals and what they were going to do, and they didn’t immediately change things. They added discipline and they respected the old coaches, they built off of what they already built and made it better. I love these guys to death.”
For his part, Jedamski was thrilled to be a part of the journey.
“It’s honestly been a pleasure,” Jedamski said. “Honestly, I haven’t coached soccer, a head coach, in like 15 years. The first day we came into the program, we said, ‘We’re just going to focus on us being our best, as coaches, as players,’ and they totally bought into that. I think that this is the result of these guys investing themselves, as much as they could, into the program the last three weeks.”
The triumph was the eighth in a row for Broken Arrow (16-2-1), including a 4-3 upset win over previously-undefeated Mustang on Tuesday in the semifinals. That streak also includes a win over Edmond Memorial on April 25 that clinched the District 6A-3 title.
“We knew it would be a tough game and it was, I’m really proud of our boys,” Jedamski said. “They’ve been really tough the last six games, just really happy with our toughness. I felt like all game, we did a pretty good job of playing our style and forcing them to sit back and defend us and I was real happy with how we did that.”
Edmond Memorial (11-5), which had won eight of its nine previous outings and was seeking its first championship since 2008, pulled to within 2-1 with 9:43 to play on a goal by Mason Thornhill.
The Bulldogs poured on the pressure after that, possessing the ball for much of the final minutes, but were unable to generate any prime scoring chances due to BA’s stingy defense.
“I don’t even know how to feel, this has been a dream of mine since I watched the 2017 state-winning champs,” Owens said. “Ever since then, that’s been my goal to be here on this day and take it all home. It’s a feeling I can’t describe, it’s so amazing.”
After a scoreless opening half, the Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with 32:04 left in the match when Kruse blasted a 25-yard shot that Edmond Memorial goalkeeper Zach Linch couldn’t hold onto, bouncing off his hands and into the net.
Another key to the Broken Arrow championship was the team’s determination to win it for senior forward Eric Chavez, who barely played throughout the season following his diagnosis with cancer in May 2020.
Chavez has worked hard in his recovery from five chemotherapy treatments, the last one about two months ago. He’d played some minutes here and there, but his stamina is still limited. With his hair starting to grow back, Chavez finally got into the match with 32.1 seconds remaining and got the ball near the left offensive corner and held onto it for about 15 seconds, killing valuable time off the clock.
“It feels amazing, we’ve been practicing really hard for this,” Chavez said. “It felt great (to contribute). I wanted to waste as much time as possible.”
Owens noted how much they respect Chavez for his battle.
“That kid right there is the biggest inspiration to this team. This state championship right now is dedicated to him,” Owens said. “Before we even started, in preseason, we dedicated this season to him and it means so much to us that we made it all the way here and then to see him out here on the field in the state championship-winning game, and even getting touches on the ball, holding it up for us, it’s so inspirational.”
Broken Arrow 2, Edmond Memorial 1
Edmond Memorial;0;1;--;1
Broken Arrow;0;2;--;2
Goals: EM, Thornhill; BA, Kruse, Owens (Ferguson).
Saves: EM, Linch, 15; BA, Martinez, 3.