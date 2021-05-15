Broken Arrow boys soccer completes challenging season with 6A state title

CLAREMORE — It can’t be an easy transition for a top team to adjust to an entirely new coaching staff late in the season, but the Broken Arrow boys soccer team didn’t just adapt, it excelled.

The Tigers received second-half goals from Andrew Kruse and Greyson Owens and held on for a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Edmond Memorial Saturday at Rogers State University’s Soldier Field to claim the Class 6A state championship, their first since 2017.

Owens, whose goal with 20:42 remaining put Broken Arrow ahead 2-0, admitted he was initially worried when J.J. Jedamski took over from Shane Schwab in mid-to-late April.

“I’m not going to lie, at first I was very scared, going to a whole new coaching staff, we’d been with the same coaches all four years for me,” said Owens, a senior defender. “They came in and they told us their goals and what they were going to do, and they didn’t immediately change things. They added discipline and they respected the old coaches, they built off of what they already built and made it better. I love these guys to death.”

For his part, Jedamski was thrilled to be a part of the journey.