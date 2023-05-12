CLAREMORE — Jenks coach Eric Marshall admits he is not a big fan of having to decide matches by penalty kicks.

But with the Class 6A boys state soccer title on the line and standout goalkeeper Jack Franklin in the Trojans’ net, Marshall had every reason to be confident Friday night.

After Jenks and Broken Arrow went scoreless through regulation and a pair of overtime periods, Franklin turned away two attempts in the deciding round of penalty kicks and Diego Sanchez booted home the clinching goal to give the Trojans a 1-0 victory in the title match at Rogers State's Soldier Field.

“I don’t like going into PKs but having Jack Franklin in goal, it gives us all the confidence in the world,” Marshall said of his junior goalkeeper who finished with six saves plus his two crucial stops in the penalty kick round.

“We practice them (penalty kicks) in practice all the time so I knew he was going to come up with one (save) but the second one was a bonus for us. He was stellar all night and he’s been stellar all season.”

The state title for Jenks (13-2) is the school’s seventh crown and first since 2019 when the Trojans finished 18-0.

Jenks did not allow a goal in four playoff matches and finished the year with 10 shutouts.

“These games are always a battle, state championships, especially playing an opponent like Broken Arrow,” Marshall said. “They are always classic matches. As coaches, we don’t want to go to penalty kicks. But I’ll take that win no matter how we got it.”

After 100 minutes of playing time (80 minutes of regulation and two, 10-minute overtime periods, the match went to penalty kicks.

Both teams converted on their first two penalty kick opportunities with Wyatt Nantz and Luke Nants of Broken Arrow (16-3) converting while Dominick Barragan and Abraham Oberto did the same for Jenks.

But in Round 3, Franklin dove to his right to stop a shot by the Tigers’ Jack Hendrickson to give the Trojans an opening.

The Trojans’ Devin Bradshaw then made his Round 3 attempt against Broken Arrow goalkeeper Kevin Martinez.

In Round 4, Franklin once again deflected an attempt — this one by Jonovan Medina.

“I kind of knew where some of them were going,” Franklin said of his approach to the Tigers’ penalty kick attempts.

“The first two kind of threw me off, but I felt confident to go to my right. I went to my right twice — actually four times technically — but I saved two. I was very confident about it.”

After Franklin’s second save, Jenks needed just one more goal in the round for the victory and Sanchez, a senior, booted home the winner.

“I am so emotional right now; this was my last game in high school,” Sanchez said. “There’s no better way to end it than like this (by) winning a state championship and scoring the final PK. That’s a moment a kid wants to live.”

With both teams’ defenses dominant, scoring chances were few throughout the match. The Trojans had 13 shot attempts while the Tigers had 12.

Franklin made a diving save to his left to stop a shot from 25 yards by Nants in the 50th minute. In the first overtime period, Franklin rejected another Nants attempt from the left side and a rebound attempt in the box by Medina was blocked by the Trojans’ back line.

In the 45th minute, Bradshaw had a shot from 30 yards that was saved by Martinez, who collected eight saves, to keep the match scoreless.

The loss ended a 10-match winning streak for the Tigers who were eliminated by the Trojans in last year’s state quarterfinals.

“I would say we played our game,” Tigers head coach Jordan Schmoker said. “We fought the battle. We left it on the field. To be honest, we are leaving the field with our heads held high. We did everything we could and it just came down to PKs. One team has to win and it just wasn’t us.”

Marshall said the match was certainly one to remember.

“Our boys did exactly what we practiced, exactly what they practiced,” Marshall said. “So it was a good night for the boys. It was a good night for Jenks soccer—boys and girls (Jenks girls won the state title earlier Friday with a 2-1 win against Norman North).

“We will take this and continue on and hopefully continue in that vein,” he added. “But a great match for high school soccer.”

JENKS 1, BROKEN ARROW 0 (SO)

Jenks;0;0;0;0;1;—;1

Broken Arrow;0;0;0;0;0;—;0

Saves: Franklin, Jenks, 6; Martinez, Broken Arrow 8. Corner Kicks: Jenks 1, Broken Arrow 3.