CLAREMORE -- Holland Hall beat Woodward in the Class 4A semifinals a year ago, 1-0, on a corner kick.

This time, the dagger was set up with a corner kick, and the Dutch repeated as state champions with a 1-0 win over the Boomers at Rogers State University on Saturday night.

Berkley Zahn took a sideline kick in front of the net and punched it in to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead with 25:21 left in the first half. Maclean Meeks' corner kick went off the heel flick of Taylar Carroll and ricocheted to Zahn.

It was a half that Mother Nature soon disrupted. A two-hour lightning and rain delay stopped the clock at the 13:22 mark.

When play resumed, Meeks' breakaway shot from about 20 yards out was clutched by Woodward goalkeeper Kendall Wells just before halftime. Beyond that, the Dutch (17-1), who finish on a 10-game win streak, didn't mount much on offense, but the defense stepped up in a big way.

"It was nice to get up before the weather delay, but what really worked is one emphasis we've had of late is 100% commitment to team defending," Holland Hall coach Troy Tokarchik said. "We couldn't get balls on frame and opportunities forwarded but our defense from the top person to our goalkeeper was lock-down awesome."

Woodward's best shot came when Thassaly Pfieffer got a wide-open shot along the right side of the goal box. Her shot was snagged on a line by Julia Roark at goal for the Dutch with 27:03 to play. Roark had another big save at 4:05 remaining off a shot from the right side and another off a through ball with 1:20 left.

"Our entire defense was awesome," Roark said. "We said (during the delay) that this was a time to calm down. There were a little bit of jitters at first and I think the break helped us lock in what we were supposed to do, what we were meant to do, and it cleared our mind."

Woodward finished at 14-4.

"We came out after the suspension and played hard," said Boomers coach Amy Province. "I guess when it comes down to their girls, we've just got to work on those corner kicks."