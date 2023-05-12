CLAREMORE — The clock was ticking.

Deadlocked at 1, Jenks sophomore Sophie Wilson sprinted to the right side of the field to kick an 18-yard transition shot that zipped into the goal with 2:54 left in the game. Her teammates immediately piled on her as she gave Jenks the late lead.

The final three minutes went without a hitch as Jenks celebrated its 2-1 win against Norman North for the 6A girls soccer state championship. It marked the Trojans’ first state championship since 2009.

“When we’re introduced during games next season, we’ll be called the 10-time state champs!” Jenks coach Mike Parker proclaimed with excitement to his championship-winning team.

Jenks played the role of spoiler for Norman North’s quest for perfection. The Timberwolves entered Friday’s state championship game a win shy of a perfect 18-0 record. Despite being outshot 18-7 in the game, the Trojans left Rogers state University's Soldier Field with the championship plaque.

“You ever seen the movie ‘‘Miracles’? You just have to be the best team on that day,” Parker said when it came to overcoming Norman North’s aura. “That was our attitude coming into the game. We knew we could stick with these guys. We just needed to be the best on this day — and we were.”

Jenks senior Alisa Bunn scored the first goal of the night with 9:45 remaining in the first half. The score came on just Jenks’ second shot attempt of the game. Bunn created a seam between two Timberwolves players and managed to hit on a left-sided upper-corner kick.

Despite being outshot 8-3 in the opening 40 minutes, the Trojans went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. This was the theme of the game as Jenks sophomore goalie Anika Patton came up with critical stops over and over against one of the best teams in the country, according to Parker.

Alas, Jenks finally let one through 15 minutes into the second half. Norman North sophomore Presley Boyd tied the game at 1-1 with a line-drive kick. After 11 shots, the Timberwolves finally scored against Jenks.

Parker said this could’ve been the turning point of the game, as his team was beginning to get fatigued in the humid weather. Boyd hitting the equalizer could’ve been the nail in the coffin for Jenks as it struggled to generate shots.

Instead, Jenks gutted out the final 25:38 of regulation to upset Norman North.

“Ultimately, these girls for them, it's just heart,” Parker said. “They have fought the entire season. We've had ups and downs — we've lost some games we shouldn't have; we won some games maybe we shouldn't have; but at the end of the day, all that builds character (and) builds them up and that just makes this result (happen).”

It’s only fitting Wilson scored the championship-winning goal. Jenks’ youth — only seven of 22 players are seniors — gives Parker hope this could be the beginning of the Trojans’ return to their glory days as a soccer powerhouse.

“I think there is a huge future for these girls because they are very young,” Parker said. “I just love them. I love the program and it’s just been a fantastic ride.”

JENKS 2, NORMAN NORTH 1

Jenks;1;0;1;--;2

Norman North;0;1;0;--;1

Goals: Jenks, Bunn 31’. Norman North, Boyd 55’. Jenks, Wilson 77’.