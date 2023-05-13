CLAREMORE — With less than five minutes to go, East Central senior Emiliano Garcia’s speed created a clear path to the goal. Trailing by two scores, Garcia — like the rest of his team — played with a sense of urgency in a race against time.

East Central needed goals and it needed them fast.

Unfortunately for Garcia, his shot attempt missed by mere inches in what proved to be East Central’s best shot at scoring for the rest of the game.

Unlike Tuesday’s semifinal win, East Central couldn’t conjure up some late-game magic in its 2-0 loss to Santa Fe South in the Class 5A boys soccer state championship game.

“I thought we played really, really well,” East Central coach Connor Whitham said following the season-ending loss. “I’ve watched (Santa Fe South) play in film and talked to other coaches and I thought for long stretches of the game, we were the better team. I think we got kind of unlucky. A few things didn't go our way and we didn’t score on the chances we got.”

Playing aggressively out of the gate, Santa Fe South scored on its third shot of the game to gain the quick 1-0 lead.

Santa Fe South sophomore Francisco Salazar accelerated down the left side of the field to kick in the opening score nine minutes into the game. The transition goal happened six minutes after East Central sophomore Kleber Guzman suffered an ankle sprain that forced him to exit.

Guzman would miss the remainder of the first half as Santa Fe South went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. He started the second half as he tried to fight through the injury but was clearly hobbled and would quickly check out for a final time.

“(He was) a huge loss,” Whitham said about Guzman’s absence. “He’s one of our better players and playmakers.”

The Cardinals struggled to generate looks, as they were outshot 13-6 in the second half. Overall, Santa Fe South outshot East Central, 18-11.

Santa Fe South senior Enrique Guzman hit the dagger with a short-distanced goal from the right side of the field with 12:45 left in the second half. The two goals were enough for Santa Fe South to come out victorious in the low-scoring affair.

After giving up the opening goal less than 10 minutes into the game, East Central senior goalie Jonathan Rosas quickly shook it off and turned in an elite defensive performance as he stopped 14 of Santa Fe South’s next 15 shots.

“I looked at the clock and we still had a lot of time,” Rosas said when asked how he overcame the early goal.

Alas, Rosas's performance went in vain as East Central was shut out by Santa Fe South.

Despite the loss, Whitham is proud of his team as East Central played its first state championship game since 2018.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Whitham said. “People are going to look at it and go, ‘Oh, well you lost.’ If you ask (Santa Fe South) and put some truth serum in them, I think they would admit to you that in long stretches of the game, they were worried and that we put them on their toes more than anybody else has done. We have nothing to hang our heads on.”

SANTA FE SOUTH 2, EAST CENTRAL 0

Santa Fe South;1;2;--;2

East Central;0;;0;--;0

Goals: Santa Fe South, Salazar 9’. Santa Fe South, Guzman 68’.