CLAREMORE — For Hilldale, the third time wasn't a charm.

For Clinton, it was three of a kind.

Austin Reynaga scored a first-half goal and Alex Martinez added one in the second half as Clinton earned a three-peat, winning the Class 4A state championship game in a third straight 2-1 win over the Hilldale Hornets.

The Hornets (15-3), making their first finals appearance, fell in the last two semifinals to the Red Tornadoes by this same score, the first of those an overtime loss in 2021.

"I'll take 2-1 anytime if it's on our side," said Clinton coach Eugene Jefferson, his team finishing 16-1.

"Our grit, our passion, it's not a hobby for us. It's our life. We came 300 miles for this — our fans, our family, past players, and these kids out here today are tough.

"It says Tornadoes on the back of their jerseys, not their name. Names change, but the tradition stays the same."

Reynaga made it 1-0 on a short breakaway after collecting a loose ball just outside the goal box on the left side. He dropped it in the upper right corner of the net with 1:49 to play in a half that saw Clinton with a 9-3 shots on goal advantage.

Hilldale, which didn't get a shot on goal until 10:44 left in the opening half, picked up the attack in the second half, though unable to find the net before Martinez took a deflection on the left side just inside the goal box, putting the Hornets in a 2-0 hole with 10:50 to play in the contest.

Just over a minute later, Hayden Pickering answered for Hilldale on a short punch about 10 yards out from goal.

"The second half I think they were getting tired. We had little moments but they took it over," said Pickering.

That was all the Hornets could manage. Enrique Gomez's shot from about 30 yards as time expired was snagged on the fly by Jordan Brown, the Clinton goalkeeper.

The Tornadoes had a 20-11 edge on shots on goal.

"I told our guys at halftime we had the game, we had our moments, and to be honest even in the first half I think we controlled a lot of it," said Hilldale coach Connor Schwab. "We just had to relax a little and be composed on moving the ball. We weren't playing as pretty as we're capable.

"But hat's off to them. They're a very attacking team and strong up front. I thought we played well defensively, if you look at their scores."

Clinton averaged 3.5 goals on the season but just under five in the postseason.