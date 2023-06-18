Player of the year finalists

The boys soccer player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com. From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in golf, track, soccer, tennis and baseball. Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys soccer player of the year:

Will Applegate, F/MF • Bishop Kelley, senior The 2021 All-World Player of the Year, Applegate claimed more accolades this season. Applegate was first team All-District and was named to the 5A All-State team. He also helped guide the Comets to a District 5A-3 championship and a 12-4 finish to the season. Despite the Comets falling to East Central in the 5A quarterfinals, Applegate finished the season with 26 goals and 13 assists. He has signed with the University of Tulsa.

Jack Franklin, GK • Jenks, senior The Trojans allowed only seven goals this season, and Franklin was the one thwarting any scoring efforts on the other end. Jenks finished the season 13-2 with a state championship, and it was Franklin putting up a brick wall in the net with only four goals allowed in 13 games played. He recorded 10 shutouts, and Jenks went 3-0 in shootouts because of Franklin. And Franklin’s heroics came in handy in the 6A title game when Jenks beat Broken Arrow for the second time in the season — both by shootout.

Mcdaniel Loredo, D • East Central, senior East Central reached its third state championship game appearance in program history, and the Cardinals’ defensive efforts were the main reason, with Loredo as the leader. East Central never allowed more than two goals in a game, and even that only happened a handful of times. Loredo led East Central to eight shutouts, including four in district play and one in the playoffs against Memorial. Loredo also added three assists and two goals this season, and he was selected by state coaches as Class 5A East’s top defender.

Eric Marshall • Jenks Led the Trojans to a 13-2 record and his second state title as Jenks’ head coach — the other was in 2019. Coached Jenks to the title game in his first season as head coach in 2018. Before moving to Jenks, he helped Union win two state titles as an assistant. Marshall played in NCAA soccer’s FInal Four with Duke.

Bartlesville: Connor Bastings, Peter Perryman

Bixby: Carson Copenhaver, Casey Copenhaver, Jack Pappas

Booker T. Washington: Cooper Pero

Bristow: Caiden Bigbey, Ryder Goodwin

Broken Arrow: Blake Frisillo, Luke Nantz

Cascia Hall: Luke Eschenheimer

Catoosa: Nathan Yang, Auturo Garcia

Claremore: Tate Hepler

Claremore Sequoyah: Dylan Piguet, Dean Culp

Collinsville: Christopher Garcia

Coweta: Mason Kidd, Parker Stephens, Justin Meadows

Edison: Moises Ramirez, Brandon Simon, Titus Wright

Fort Gibson: Zach Mullen, Jesus Ortiz

Glenpool: Lin Hau, Lian Hau

Hilldale: Brody Haraway, Ryker Milton, Kael Sargent

Holland Hall: Griffin Pashley, Kaleb Young, Zach Reichard, Nick Reichard

Jenks: Dominick Barragan, Devin Bradshaw

Locust Grove: Lane Atchley, Jake Rogers, Victor Rubio, Patric Sontaag

Memorial: Wilson De Alba, Marius Freeman, Julian Lechuga

Metro Christian: Hudson Beyer, Brayden Haveman

Oologah: Hans Cagle, Logan Eubanks

Owasso: Cason Chadd, Logan Moua, Ethan Van Dusen, Grayson Horsley

Pryor: Jacopo Cavanna

Rejoice Christian: Tyler Blake, Bryce Revard, Jordan Ross

Rogers: Santos Ramos, Jose Estrada, Abraham Maravilla

Stillwater: Kade Stevens, Noah Weichbrodt

Summit Christian: Carson Banham

Tahlequah: Tabor Robinson, Jasper Ward

Union: Cameron McColloch, Cameron Sarey, Gian Najera

Verdigris: Rushton Williams

Victory Christian: Jalid Brown, Toye Taiwo, Terron Henry, Ethan Kloehr

Wagoner: Caiden Dick, Ethan Muehlenweg

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Player of the year

2022: Ethan Gordon, BT. Washington

2021: Will Applegate, Bishop Kelley

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Grant King, B.T. Washington

2018: Ruben Carrasco, Union

2017: Austin Wormell, Bishop Kelley

2016: Koleson Freeman, Verdigris

2015: Munashe Raranje, Jenks

2014: Colton Jackson, Skiatook

2013: Tomiwa Olaniran, B.T. Washington

2012: Cristian Mata, Union

2011: Max Moller, Bishop Kelley

2010: Omar Mata, Union

2009: Cody Mumma, Jenks

2008: Thomas Shannon, Broken Arrow

2007: Jon Gann, Union

2006: Jonathan Medcalf, Jenks

2005: Levi Coleman, Broken Arrow

Coach of the Year

2022: John Timmons, Bixby

2021: Jason Jedamski, Broken Arrow

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Todd Friend, Fort Gibson

2018: Phil Barkley, Bishop Kelley

2017: Shane Schwab, Broken Arrow

2016: Justin Phillip, Verdigris

2015: John Timmons, Jenks

2014: Thor Campbell, Skiatook

2013: Robert Wakeley, B.T. Washington

2012: Robby Huerta, Cascia Hall

2011: Alex Miranda, Broken Arrow

2010: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley

2009: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley

2008: Mickey Miller, B.T. Washington

2007: Jason Jedamski, Union

2006: Derek Larkin, Bishop Kelley

2005: Chuck Perry, Union

