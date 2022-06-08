Bixby's Andra Mohler 'super-excited' for All-State soccer match Thursday

When Andra Mohler takes the pitch on Thursday night at Bishop Kelley High School in the OSCA Class 6A All-State game, it will be her last time playing as a high schooler.

She has already graduated from Bixby High School, and earlier in the week began workouts with her collegiate team, Kansas State, but returning home for one last high school contest will be a fun exclamation point to her high school career.

“I’m super-excited, personally, I think it’s going to be really fun,” said Mohler, who scored 18 goals and added 17 assists this past season to help lead the Spartans to the Class 6A quarterfinals. “I’ve heard from some past teammates that have done it before that it’s just a really fun game.”

Mohler will be part of the East team in the Class 6A game on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m., with the 6A boys playing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students. Class 5A games are Friday, with 4A and 3A scheduled Saturday at Bishop Kelley.

The 6A East All-State team, coached by Sand Springs’ Francisco Chavez, will be a blend of players from Districts 6A-3 and 6A-4 — mostly local schools — many who have played together before and some who have only been opponents. All are graduating seniors. Seniors from teams in Districts 6A-1 and 6A-2 comprise the West team.

“I’m excited to play because a lot of the people on the team are my club teammates too, so a lot of them I’ve played with before, but some of them are new also, that I haven’t met before, but obviously have played against in high school,” Mohler said. “I’m kind of interested to see how the mix of girls who know each other and the few girls who don’t know each other play together.”

And even though plans for a pre-game practice fell through and Thursday evening will be the East team’s first time together as a group, Mohler isn’t concerned.

“Not a lot of girls were available to do it, so we haven’t had any practice or anything, but all of us know how to play soccer, so it should be all right,” Mohler said. “I’m really excited for it.”

EAST ROSTERS

Class 6A Girls

Coach: Francisco Chavez, Sand Springs

Desi Abney, Edmond North, F

Maddie Armstrong, Muskogee, D

Avery Bass, Broken Arrow, GK

Brianna Castleberry, Broken Arrow, MF

Ellee Davenport, Tahlequah, D

Abby Davis, Owasso, MF

Jordan Frederick, Bixby, MF

Allieysia Jiles, Union, D

Delana King, Owasso, F

Gentry Kirk, Bixby, GK

Karsen Lynch, Sand Springs, MF

Makenzie Malham, Union, MF

Zoey McCabe, Bartlesville, F

Andra Mohler, Bixby, MF

Marleigh Moss, Booker T. Washington, F

Leah Raley, Booker T. Washington, D

Elle Schuppan, Edmond North, D

Emmy Wagner, Broken Arrow, F

Abby Williams, Ponca City, F

Hannah Wright, Jenks, D

Class 6A Boys

Coach: Eric Marshall, Jenks

Caleb Abercrombie, Broken Arrow, MF

Miguel Chavez, Enid, MF

Nathan Dreher, Bartlesville, MF

Dilan Flores, Putnam City, D

Abraham Gonzalez, Broken Arrow, MF

Ethan Gordon, Booker T. Washington, D

Blake Henderson, Stillwater, F

Henry Holman, Booker T. Washington, F

Jarrod Hunteman, Edmond North

Karson Johnson, Edmond North

Edwen Macario, Union, MF

Martin Martinez-Leyva, Bixby, F

Braden McCann, Jenks, MF

Nicholas Morris, Jenks, D

Connor Nolan, Bixby, D

Brandon O’Rourke, Bartlesville, F

Axton Pickard, Edmond North, GK

Luke Prentice, Stillwater, F

Caleb Ratliff, Putnam City (Honorary)

Josh Rua, Choctaw, D

Matthew Spiegel, Jenks, GK

Diego Zaidle, Booker T. Washington (Honorary)

Class 5A Girls

Coach: Charlotte Moss, McAlester

Sarah Akin, Durant, D

Karolina Arriaga, Memorial, MF

Natalie Belanger, Collinsville, MF

Allison Bond, McAlester

Alex Borovich, Bishop Kelley, D

Katie Cooperman, Edison, MF

Lillian Davis, Shawnee, MF

Zaida Garibay, Memorial, GK

Megan Gibbs, Grove, MF

Mya Gildon, Glenpool, F

Megan Harris, Sapulpa, GK

Segen Henley, Collinsville, F

Emma Kelley, Claremore, D

Keira Ley, Bishop Kelley, MF

Celeste Maldonado, Memorial, F

Adrian Morgan, Sapulpa, F

Addy Nooner, McAlester, F

Reagan Smith, Claremore, F

Riley Stanfill, Coweta, D

Ashtyn Wells, Sapulpa, D

Class 5A Boys

Coach: Phil Barkley, Bishop Kelley

Brody Adams, Bishop Kelley, D

Nicholas Allsup, Grove (Honorary)

Steven Castro, Will Rogers, D

Wyatt Coats, Glenpool, F

Angel Dimas, East Central, MF

Juan Escobar, Edison, MF

Manuel Escobedo, Will Rogers, MF

Fernando Gonzales, Collinsville, MF

Trey Hale, Sapulpa, F

Kap Khai, Glenpool, D

K.J. Masso, Bishop Kelley, GK

Tate McCollough, Coweta, GK

Rilwan Oduboris, Edison, D

Julius Okutu, Del City, F

Kale Radiche, Claremore, F

Joey Rigby, Collinsville, F

Fred Ross, Memorial, MF

Carson Rury, Bishop Kelley, MF

Logan Shaw, Durant, D

Gage Sutmiller, McAlester, F

Hunter Wood, Claremore, D

Class 4A Girls

Coach: Billy Whitehead, Fort Gibson

Ella Bergholz, Pryor, F

Karsyn Combs, Metro Christian, F

Savannah Cook, Metro Christian, D

Emma DeLong, Cascia Hall, D

Avery Etchison, Hilldale, MF

Jordan Hayes, Fort Gibson, GK

Molly Helm, Stilwell, MF

Gracey Hensley, Stilwell, F

Brooklynn Jimenez, Catoosa, F

Amy Kohler, Oologah, F

Natalie Lee, Fort Gibson, D

Harley Louviere, Wagoner, D

Bailey McCaleb, Oologah, D

Caroline O’Connor, Cascia Hall, MF

Tatum Sanders, Metro Christian, GK

Jillian Strange, Wagoner, MF

Sydney Taylor, Fort Gibson, MF

Sarah Wilkins, Skiatook, F

Taylor Zahn, Holland Hall, D

Harper Siemens, Holland Hall, MF

Class 4A Boys

Coach: Richard Hart, Holland Hall

Ethan Bartee, Pryor, MF

Henry Erdmann, Cascia Hall, F

Gustavo Flores, Stilwell, MF

Emilio Garcia, Poteau, D

Luke Griesemer, Metro Christian, F

Ben Knoblock, Holland Hall, F

James Massey, Skiatook, F

Cole McCreary, Skiatook, MF

Diego Montelongo Parades, Poteau, MF

Colton Morgan, Hilldale, GK

Patrick Murphy, Hilldale, MF

Jaxon Perdue, Fort Gibson, D

Connor Propst, Pryor, F

Seth Rowan, Fort Gibson, F

Forrest Sipes, Cascia Hall, D

Ben Stewart, Holland Hall, D

Easton Voyles, Wagoner, MF

Pearson Weaver, Hilldale, D

Tyler Wilkerson, Skiatook, GK

Fute Yang, Catoosa, D

Class 3A Girls

Coach: Lindy Saunders, Victory Christian

Emma Beats, Verdigris, D

Abby Bell, Verdigris, MF

Jules Bise, Summit Christian, MF

Jada Branan, Victory Christian, MF

Lillian Cavanaugh, Rejoice Christian, D

Nicole Curry, Locust Grove, D

Lauren Dunaway, Victory Christian, GK

Tessa Edwards, Victory Christian, MF

Sarah England, Rejoice Christian, GK

Ashley Garcia, Mannford, D

Nautica Gongloff, Mannford, F

Jolie Holmes, Christian Heritage, MF

Shelby Hurt, Claremore Sequoyah, D

Charmayne Marshall, Porter, F

Madison McCollum, Keys, F

Aareonya Moore, Porter, F

Maribel Shaddix, Verdigris, F

Hayden Thomas, Keys, D

Kendra Wilkie, Westville, F

Leeanna Yang, Locust Grove, MF

Bray Beach, Westville, F

Class 3A Boys

Coach: Marc Langbartels, Summit Christian

Sammy Armentrout, Rejoice Christian, MF

Calvin Blackbear, Locust Grove, D

Kegan Bradford, Westville, F

Caleb Corbin, Riverfield, D

Evan Crowell, Verdigris, F

Jonathan Duarte, Victory Christian, D

Jorge Gardner, Summit Christian, MF

Daxton Hembree, Westville, GK

Roger Hernandez, Commerce, F

Marcus Howard, Commerce, D

Austin Jones, Summit Christian, D

Drake Miller, Rejoice Christian, GK

Micah Morris, Atoka, MF

C.J. Parker, Summit Christian, MF

Lex Puente, Verdigris, MF

Michael Stump, Verdigris, D

Prince Tanguli, Victory Christian, F

Lorenzo Torres-Parker, Locust Grove

Eli Wood, Claremore Sequoyah, MF