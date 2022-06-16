Bishop Kelley's Will Applegate receives Gatorade's Boys Soccer Player of the Year award

Bishop Kelley junior Will Applegate was named Thursday as Gatorade's Oklahoma Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Applegate had 21 goals and 25 assists this season as he led the Comets to the Class 5A quarterfinals. He is the first player from Kelley to receive this award.
In 2021, he was the All-World boys player of the year in 2021. Applegate has 46 goals and 33 assists in his career.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
