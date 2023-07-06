Bishop Kelley's Will Applegate and Booker T. Washington's Piper Szafranski were named to the United Soccer Coaches 2022-23 High School All-American teams for states that held their seasons during the winter or spring.

Both are Tulsa signees. There were 17 players selected to the boys team and 33 for the girls team.

Applegate, the 2021 and '23 All-World Player of the Year, helped guide the Comets to a District 5A-3 championship and a 12-4 finish this season. Applegate finished the season with 26 goals and 13 assists. He has been playing this summer with Tulsa Athletic. Szafranski, a midfielder, was an All-World first team selection.

Mustang's Mung Mang was the only other selection from Oklahoma as he was named an All-American for the second time.

