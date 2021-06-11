Bishop Kelley's Liz Campbell produces hat trick in All-State soccer win

MIDWEST CITY — Bishop Kelley graduate Liz Campbell waited until her last match to record the first hat trick of her senior year.

The University of Tulsa-bound forward, who tallied 15 goals and 11 career assists in four years for the Comets, scored three goals and an assist Friday night in the East girls' 6-3 win over the West in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association's Class 5A All-State Games at Carl Albert High School.

It was another sweep for the East, which won 3-2 in the boys game. The East also swept the 6A games Thursday.

Campbell scored her first goal less than 10 minutes into the game on a penalty kick. A couple minutes after that, Campbell struck a volley from Rogers graduate Ana Ochoa with the crown of her head less than 3 yards from the goal.

“It’s been like a joke of ours in my family,” Campbell said. “My mom used to call them ‘top-hats,’ because she didn’t know what it was called, so before every game, my dad’s like, ‘are you going to get a top hat?’”

She scored her final goal of the night in the 45th minute, converting on a short-range roller that slid just below the opposing keeper’s grasp.