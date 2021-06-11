Bishop Kelley's Liz Campbell produces hat trick in All-State soccer win

MIDWEST CITY — Bishop Kelley graduate Liz Campbell waited until her last match to record the first hat trick of her senior year.
The University of Tulsa-bound forward, who tallied 15 goals and 11 career assists in four years for the Comets, scored three goals and an assist Friday night in the East girls' 6-3 win over the West in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association's Class 5A All-State Games at Carl Albert High School.
It was another sweep for the East, which won 3-2 in the boys game. The East also swept the 6A games Thursday.
Campbell scored her first goal less than 10 minutes into the game on a penalty kick. A couple minutes after that, Campbell struck a volley from Rogers graduate Ana Ochoa with the crown of her head less than 3 yards from the goal.
“It’s been like a joke of ours in my family,” Campbell said. “My mom used to call them ‘top-hats,’ because she didn’t know what it was called, so before every game, my dad’s like, ‘are you going to get a top hat?’”
She scored her final goal of the night in the 45th minute, converting on a short-range roller that slid just below the opposing keeper’s grasp.
“My goal coming in was just to be the best teammate I can be and help my teammates win,” Campbell said, “but, I mean, luckily I finally got (a hat trick).”
Moriah Reed, a Redlands Community College-signee who scored 11 career goals, and Kendyl Doss, who scored 13 goals and 12 assists, represented Coweta.
“It was a lot of fun, even though it was people who never really played together, I thought we worked well together,” Reed said.
East 3, West 2 (boys)
Carl Albert graduate Jack Groves completed his high school career with a game-winning, 15-yard strike from a sharp angle in the 80th minute.
To make matters even sweeter, Groves, who scored or assisted on each of the East team’s goals, did it on his home turf at Carl Albert.
“Everyone helped out, just I was lucky enough to make those opportunities,” Groves said.
The back-and-forth battle for bragging rights started slow until the 35th minute when Groves assisted Shawnee-graduate Daniel King.
It took less than a minute for the West to respond. Lawton Eisenhower’s Daniel Hernandez, who assisted on 10 goals during his varsity career, netted a mid-range strike in the 36th minute to tie the match.
Groves converted on his first goal of the night in the 56th minute when the West’s goalkeeper fumbled an otherwise routine save. A sprinting Groves caught up to the ball in stride and struck a close-range shot on an exposed net to give the East team a 2-1 lead.
The West tied it at 2 in the 61st minute on a goal from Jeremy Gramajo, a Bishop McGuinness graduate boasting 25 career goals.
From there, the East and West squads traded possessions, each team advancing into scoring territory on numerous occasions with unfruitful results, until Groves’s game-winning shot.
Groves plans to play soccer at Rose State next year.
CLASS 5A
Boys
East 3, West 2
East;1;2;–;3
West;1;1;–;2
Goals: East, King (Shawnee) 35’; Groves (Carl Albert) 56’, 80’; West, Hernandez (Lawton Eisenhower) 36’, Gramajo (Bishop McGuinness) 61’, Saves: East, Fraire (East Central) 4; Valdez (Memorial) 2; West, Torres (Santa Fe South) 2, Lopez (OKC Southeast) 1
Girls
East 6, West 3
East;4;2—;6
West;1;2—;3
Goals: East, Campbell (Bishop Kelley) 9’, 11’, 45’; Ochoa (Rogers) 14’; Taylor (Tahlequah) 26’; Schoelen (Carl Albert) 50’; West, Morales (Santa Fe South) 28’, 64’; Guzman (Bishop McGuinness) 44’, Saves: East, Crisp (Pryor) 6, Jimenez (Guymon) 6.