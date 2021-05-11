Bishop Kelley shuts down Santa Fe South in 5A boys soccer semifinals

The Bishop Kelley boys have a number of starters who were important contributors to their Class 5A state championship teams in 2018 and 2019 as freshmen and sophomores, but the 2021 version is being led by two sophomores who are excelling in their first playoff run.

Will Applegate scored two goals and Braedon Gehring had the other to lead Bishop Kelley to a 3-0 victory Tuesday night over Santa Fe South in the 5A state semifinals at Angelo Prassa Field.

The win was the 11th in a row for the Comets, who are seeking their fourth consecutive state championship (2017-2019, since the 2020 season was wiped out due to the pandemic). They advance to the state final on Friday or Saturday against Edison, a 2-1 winner over OKC Southeast in the other semifinal.

“It feels great, being a sophomore, being our first year since COVID took it out last year,” Applegate said of helping his team reach the state final. “It’s a fantastic experience, it’s a great environment for playing. Tonight, I knew it’s going to be a tough game, and I knew I just had to finish and that’s what I did.”

Kelley had a big advantage in scoring opportunities, generating 17 shots on goal to just three for Santa Fe South (12-5), which had won eight in a row entering the contest.