Bishop Kelley shuts down Santa Fe South in 5A boys soccer semifinals

The Bishop Kelley boys have a number of starters who were important contributors to their Class 5A state championship teams in 2018 and 2019 as freshmen and sophomores, but the 2021 version is being led by two sophomores who are excelling in their first playoff run.
Will Applegate scored two goals and Braedon Gehring had the other to lead Bishop Kelley to a 3-0 victory Tuesday night over Santa Fe South in the 5A state semifinals at Angelo Prassa Field.
The win was the 11th in a row for the Comets, who are seeking their fourth consecutive state championship (2017-2019, since the 2020 season was wiped out due to the pandemic). They advance to the state final on Friday or Saturday against Edison, a 2-1 winner over OKC Southeast in the other semifinal.
“It feels great, being a sophomore, being our first year since COVID took it out last year,” Applegate said of helping his team reach the state final. “It’s a fantastic experience, it’s a great environment for playing. Tonight, I knew it’s going to be a tough game, and I knew I just had to finish and that’s what I did.”
Kelley had a big advantage in scoring opportunities, generating 17 shots on goal to just three for Santa Fe South (12-5), which had won eight in a row entering the contest.
“I like the way our boys battled tonight,” Kelley coach Phil Barkley said. “Santa Fe South presented problems for us, but we stayed true to what we do and we got the goals when we needed them. I was thrilled today with our performance, blessed to have another shot at it.”
After the first 20 minutes were played evenly between the two teams, Applegate struck with 19:56 left in the first half. He received a pass from Carson Rury and cut into the middle of the box while evading multiple defenders before drilling a 15-yard shot into the upper left corner.
Santa Fe South had a prime opportunity of its own just 26 seconds later, but Comets goalkeeper K.J. Masso made a diving save on Enrique Guzman’s in-close header. Masso had three saves in the game to record the shutout.
Kelley then started to take over the momentum and controlled the ball for long stretches of the remainder of the first half, generating multiple scoring chances. Applegate nearly got another one with 11:07 left, but Santa Fe South goalkeeper Julian Torres made a nice save on his point-blank 5-yard shot, and another seconds later on Applegate’s rebound attempt.
“We had a rocky start, but once we pulled through (and scored one), we controlled and looked strong,” Applegate said.
Gehring then got the all-important insurance goal with 24:51 remaining, knocking home a loose ball from 5 yards out on the left side of the box, and Kelley surged with momentum after that.
Applegate added another one with 16:52 to go to clinch the triumph, poking home a loose ball right near the goal line. It was his fifth goal, along with two assists, in the Comets’ three playoff games.
“Our dynamic duo, sophomores, Will and Braedon,” Barkley said. “Will is just something special up top. He’s a natural, he puts the ball in the back of the net. He’s feisty, he’s smart, he knows how to position himself, but he fights, that’s what I love about him. He knows where to go, he has that instinct. We hope he’s got a few more in him for the next game.”
The task of coming back got even harder for Santa Fe South when forward Daniel Bonilla was ejected with a red card with 11:48 remaining after he took down Kelley’s Jacob Chapple in the box and then argued about it afterwards.
Chapple drilled the resulting penalty kick just over the crossbar, but Santa Fe South had to play the rest of the game a man short and was unable to generate much offense the rest of the way.
Bishop Kelley 3, Santa Fe South 0
Santa Fe South;0;0;--;0
Bishop Kelley;1;2;--;3
Goals: BK, Applegate (Rury), Gehring, Applegate.
Saves: SFS, Torres, 14; BK, Masso, 3.