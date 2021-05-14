Bishop Kelley boys extend soccer dynasty with shutout win over Edison in 5A final

Chapple took a free kick from about 35 yards out that was stopped by Edison goalkeeper T.J. Mullen, but the rebound bounced right to Rury, who drilled home a low shot from about 7 yards out.

“It was all Jacob Chapple, he had a great free kick, dipped it right over the wall, and it was a tough save for the keeper and it fell right to me,” Rury said. “It could have been anybody, but it fell to me, just fortunate to be in the right place at the right time.”

“That was a big one,” Barkley said of Rury’s goal. “What’s funny is I said, ‘I don’t want Jacob to take the free kick,’ and then he took it anyway, so what do I know? These kids know better than me. A great follow up by (Rury), and that was perfect. That sealed the deal there, I felt.”

The Comets regained the momentum after that and even though Edison’s Brady Monks had a great chance with 7:37 when his bicycle kick from 10 yards out hit the crossbar, Kelley was able to deny the Eagles from converting possession into scoring chances.

Chapple put the game out of reach with a beautiful goal with 2:44 left, dribbling all the way from midfield down the left wing before cutting into the middle past two defenders and then delivering a low shot from about 5 yards out.