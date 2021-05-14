Bishop Kelley boys extend soccer dynasty with shutout win over Edison in 5A final

CLAREMORE — The dynasty continues after a slight break.
Even though this is a mostly new group of Bishop Kelley boys, their pedigree shone through Friday night at Rogers State University's Soldier Field. They received goals from underclassmen Braedon Gehring, Carson Rury and Jacob Chapple to defeat Edison 3-0 and claim the Class 5A state championship.
It’s the fourth consecutive state title for Kelley (along with 2017-2019; no champion was crowned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and ninth overall. The win was the 12th in a row for the Comets (16-3) by a combined margin of 57-5.
“It’s amazing, I’m so proud of these boys,” said Kelley coach Phil Barkley, who was bleeding from his lip after the celebratory Gatorade jug that was dumped on him hit him in the mouth. “I told them what they were capable of at the beginning of the year, they bought in to what we wanted them to do and they got better and better as the year went on. Now they get the rewards.”
Gehring’s goal with 9:41 left in the first half, a 10-yard blast after he received a nice pass from Ryan Gasaway, gave the Comets a 1-0 lead that held up well into the second half. Edison had better possession over the first 15 minutes of the second half but was unable to get the equalizer before Rury struck with 23:32 remaining to give Kelley some much-needed breathing room.
Chapple took a free kick from about 35 yards out that was stopped by Edison goalkeeper T.J. Mullen, but the rebound bounced right to Rury, who drilled home a low shot from about 7 yards out.
“It was all Jacob Chapple, he had a great free kick, dipped it right over the wall, and it was a tough save for the keeper and it fell right to me,” Rury said. “It could have been anybody, but it fell to me, just fortunate to be in the right place at the right time.”
“That was a big one,” Barkley said of Rury’s goal. “What’s funny is I said, ‘I don’t want Jacob to take the free kick,’ and then he took it anyway, so what do I know? These kids know better than me. A great follow up by (Rury), and that was perfect. That sealed the deal there, I felt.”
The Comets regained the momentum after that and even though Edison’s Brady Monks had a great chance with 7:37 when his bicycle kick from 10 yards out hit the crossbar, Kelley was able to deny the Eagles from converting possession into scoring chances.
Chapple put the game out of reach with a beautiful goal with 2:44 left, dribbling all the way from midfield down the left wing before cutting into the middle past two defenders and then delivering a low shot from about 5 yards out.
It was the third time these District 5A-3 rivals faced each other this season and each time, Kelley came out on top. Edison (14-5), seeking its first state title since 1994, had won six in a row and 10 of its last 11 (with the only defeat a 5-3 loss to Kelley on April 13).
“We got our tails whipped, came out in the first half, looked nothing like us, not anywhere close,” Edison coach Jason Rogers said. “The second half was much better, but we have to chase the game when it’s 1-0, and you open yourself up to counters. I thought we were the better team the second half, but better teams don’t always win. I give credit to Bishop Kelley, they know how to win, they’re here often enough that they should win.”
The Kelley defense was solid in the victory, limiting Edison to just three shots on goal (all saved by K.J. Masso for the shutout), despite the Eagles holding possession for considerable stretches of the second half.
“Our defense was superb tonight, they played the best game of the year,” said Rury, a junior midfielder. “They worked so hard to prepare for this game and they played absolutely incredible. All to the defense for the shutout, incredible performance by them.”
Bishop Kelley 3, Edison 0
Edison;0;0;--;0
Bishop Kelley;1;2;--;3
Goals: BK, Gehring (Gasaway), Rury (Chapple), Chapple.
Saves: E, Mullen, 11, Brasel, 1; BK, Masso, 3.