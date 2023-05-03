SOCCER (Boys)

Carson Banham

Summit Christian, So.

To finish off regular-season play last week, Banham totaled four goals and three assists in a 10-0 victory over Claremore Sequoyah. The Eagles started the 3A playoffs with a 4-0 win over Bristow, and now Summit Christian will take on Victory Christian in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday.

SOCCER (Girls)

Genesis Helsley

Victory Christian, So.

Led the Conquerors to a regular-season closing, 3-1 victory over Sallisaw last week with two goals. She again scored twice as Victory opened the 3A playoffs with a 2-0 win over Riverfield Country Day School on Monday night. Has scored in every game this season.

Submit soccer athlete of the week nominations to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com