Bill Knight Automotive soccer athletes of the week: Owasso's Delana King and Miami's Shane Douthit

Girls

Delana King, Owasso, Sr.

Midfielder scored a goal and added three assists during a 10-0 win over Muskogee on April 5 and then added an assist on the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Booker T. Washington on Tuesday. Leads the unbeaten Rams with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Boys

Shane Douthit, Miami, So.

Midfielder scored in the shootout to help the Wardogs defeat Skiatook 3-2 on Tuesday night. Also scored a goal and assist in a win over Life Way Christian (Arkansas) for his father David's 250th career coaching victory. Has two goals and four assists on the season overall.

To nominate a soccer player of the week, email John Tranchina at icelation@yahoo.com