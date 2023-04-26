SOCCER (Boys)
Griffin Pashley
Holland Hall, Sr.
Captain scored three goals and added three assists in the week's district matches against Wagoner and McLain. Holland Hall outscored its opponents 16-0. For the season, Pashley has 12 goals and six assists. Dutch coach Richard Hart said Pashley is a creative playmaker who can break teams down on the dribble or with effective distribution.
SOCCER (Girls)
Ava Watts
Sand Springs, Jr.
Scored her team-high 21st goal in the Sandites' season finale Friday against Edmond North. Had 11 goals in her last four games.
People are also reading…
Submit soccer athlete of the week nominations to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com
OK Preps Extra podcast: Reshaping basketball by adding districts is a good idea. But, who knows if it will ever happen.
Barry Lewis is very much in favor of basketball adding district play. Let it be decided on the court and not by coaches rankings, Barry argues.