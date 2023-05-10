Center back was instrumental in helping the Cardinals advance to the Class 5A title game scheduled at noon Saturday against Santa Fe South at Rogers State. Scored the clinching goal with two minutes left in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Bishop McGuinness. Last Friday in a 2-1 overtime victory over Bishop Kelley in the quarterfinals, Sandoval-Garcia helped lock down Bishop Kelley standout Will Applegate, and he also scored in the shootout.