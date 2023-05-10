SOCCER (Boys)
Emiliano Sandoval-Garcia
East Central, So.
Center back was instrumental in helping the Cardinals advance to the Class 5A title game scheduled at noon Saturday against Santa Fe South at Rogers State. Scored the clinching goal with two minutes left in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Bishop McGuinness. Last Friday in a 2-1 overtime victory over Bishop Kelley in the quarterfinals, Sandoval-Garcia helped lock down Bishop Kelley standout Will Applegate, and he also scored in the shootout.
SOCCER (Girls)
Anna Patterson
Coweta, Sr.
Midfielder scored a goal in each of Coweta’s playoff victories last week -- 9-2 over Memorial and 4-0 over McAlester. The Northeastern State signee helped Coweta finish with a 14-4 record while advancing to the 5A semifinals.
Submit soccer athlete of the week nominations to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com