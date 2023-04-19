Forward led his team to a 3-2 comeback victory over Claremore on April 13, scoring three goals -- all in the last 10-plus minutes of the game, including the tying goal with 6:29 remaining in regulation and the golden goal game-winner in overtime. Then scored both goals, including another OT winner, in a 2-1 triumph over Collinsville on Tuesday night.

The striker erupted for four goals in a 10-0 win over Choctaw last Friday and then followed that up with another goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Sand Springs on Tuesday, leaving her as the Redhawks’ leading scorer and putting 12-1 Union into a three-way tie for first place in District 6A-3.