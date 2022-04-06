Bill Knight Automotive soccer athletes of the week: Bixby's Martin Martinez and Sand Springs' Carson Sargent

Boys
Martin Martinez, Bixby, Sr.
Has been a consistent goal-scoring threat every game, notching at least one goal in four consecutive contests over the past week, including two 1-0 victories at a tournament in Alabama. Leads the Spartans in scoring this year with 10 goals.
Girls
Carson Sargent, Sand Springs, Jr.
The center back has been a stabilizing force for the Sandites, helping anchor a defensive unit that posted shutout victories last week over Ponca City and Enid, helping Sand Springs start 8-3 start this year.
