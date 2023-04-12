The senior, who was the All-World Player of the Year in 2021 and finalist last year, enjoyed an outstanding game Tuesday night, producing three goals and three assists as Kelley prevailed in a District 5A-3 matchup with Sapulpa, 7-0.

She came through in the clutch to score both goals Tuesday night in a crucial 2-0 win over Union that leaves the 7-1 Trojans as the only team unbeaten within District 6A-3 action at 4-0. Also contributed three more goals in Jenks’ 10-0 triumph over Putnam City on April 6.