With a new coach and seven new starters, it’s been a learning process for Owasso’s girls this season, but if their performance this weekend at the Holland Hall Invitational tournament is any indication, they are picking things up very quickly.

Kynlie Wilson scored two goals and added an assist to help lead Owasso to an overwhelming 5-1 victory over Holland Hall on Saturday night at Hardesty Field to claim the tournament championship.

“I think it’s really exciting for us, just getting some games under our belt before districts start – it was good for us to score a lot of goals and just build our team chemistry,” Wilson said. “We played a different formation this game, too, so having a different formation to go to if we need to is good to have.”

Shelby Sepulveda, Hayden Hodge and Erin Eagleton also scored for Owasso (6-1), which defeated Fort Gibson 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday night, after dominating Edison 9-0 on Thursday. The Rams have outscored its opponents 30-1 in five victories since a season-opening 1-0 loss to Union in penalty kicks.

“We played a great tournament, but we just got to build off of this,” said Owasso’s first-year coach Abraham Khalil. “The big thing we’ve been talking about, the goal is, can we be better than yesterday. I feel like each game, we’ve built off and gotten better, but we’re still not at the point we need to be to compete for that state title. We have the potential to do it, but we have to keep building each game to get there.”

Wilson, who had seven goals and eight assists all last year as a sophomore, has been a major catalyst for the Rams. Over the course of the three-day tournament, Wilson contributed four goals and five assists.

“I’ve really been working on shooting, picking my head up, finding it on frame, passing to my teammates, just things forwards do,” she said.

“She’s been phenomenal,” Khalil added of Wilson. “We got her back from basketball, she missed preseason, she missed the first regular-season game that we lost to Union in PKs. But she’s just the creator. Besides scoring goals, she frees up space because she demands so much attention, it opens up room for everyone else. She’s been huge to the flow of our offense.”

For Holland Hall (7-1), it was a disappointing result, but for a young team that graduated 11 seniors off the squad that won the Class 4A state championship last season, it was still a solid showing for most of the night against a team that plays in 6A. The Dutch entered the day having won its first seven games by a combined margin of 31-2.

“We’re a small school and I think to see how you fit to the large scheme of OSSAA athletics, it’s a good test for us, and to be able to play with them for a half or so, I think is a real testament,” said Holland Hall coach Troy Tokarchik. “I was really proud of the girls. I threw some different challenges at them, I take responsibility for that, but Owasso did a great job. They eventually broke us down and had some success.”

Owasso enjoyed the early territorial advantage, building a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal through the first half, but it was Holland Hall that scored first. After Berkley Zahn was taken down in the box, she stepped up to the dot, and with 21:50 to go in the opening half, she delivered a low shot to the left side of the net while Rams goalkeeper Lizzy Passwaters moved right.

That was the first goal conceded by Owasso all season.

“At that point, I just feel like communication, not letting up, having each other’s back – just teamwork, chemistry,” Wilson said of the team’s mindset when falling behind. “Just keep it up. You can’t look down on it, because it’s not going to help, you got to stay positive.”

The Rams continued to press and finally broke through with 8:53 left in the first half on Sepulveda’s goal. After receiving a pass from the right corner from Emilie Rhein in the middle of the box, Sepulveda misfired on her first try, then managed to spin and pop it into the right side of the net.

“Shelby, the big thing with her, she is a workhorse, it doesn’t matter where I put her, she’s going to compete,” Khalil said. “She wins balls in the air, she distributes really well, she can shoot a ball. She does everything for us, her work rate just carries us and it helps other people raise their work rate as well.”

Owasso then took the lead with 1:41 left in the half on a spectacular individual effort from Hodge, who dribbled in from the right wing into the middle of the box, with multiple defenders shadowing her, before firing a 10-yard shot past Dutch goalkeeper Julia Roark.

Holland Hall played much better early in the second half and nearly tied it with 28:10 remaining when Zahn fed a nice lead pass for Nicole Torres, who managed an in-close deflection before a charging Passwaters slid out to swallow it up.

It was less than a minute after that when Wilson delivered the crushing blow of an insurance goal. Chasing down a booming goal kick from Passwaters on the right side, Wilson raced past the defense and then blasted a 20-yard shot into the upper left corner.

“That was big for us, she goes 3-1, that gets the opponents’ heads lowered a little and from there, you just got to keep the foot on the pedal,” Khalil said of how the game’s complexion completely changed at that point. “At the end of the game, we felt a lot more calm and the big difference is we played simple and got our heads up.”

Wilson scored again with 18:47 remaining and then less than three minutes later delivered a beautiful cross from the right side into the middle, where Eagleton volleyed it out of mid-air from 15 yards out past Roark to make it 5-1.

Despite allowing the five goals, Roark was solid while under siege, making 11 saves.

OWASSO 5, HOLLAND HALL 1

Owasso;2;3;--;5

Holland Hall;1;0;--;1

Goals: O, Sepulveda (Rhein), Hodge, Wilson (Passwaters), Wilson, Eagleton (Wilson); HH, B. Zahn (PK). Saves: O, Passwaters 3; HH, Roark 11.