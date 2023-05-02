EDMOND — Bartlesville’s boys soccer season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night.

Deep into the second period of overtime, Edmond North midfielder Maximo Caldera uncorked a knuckling strike that found the back of the net, giving the Huskies a 2-1 win over the Bruins at Husky Stadium.

The night didn’t always look as if it would get to overtime, as the Bruins fell behind on an Eli Langford goal four minutes into the game.

But Bartlesville turned the night around, applying the pressure for most of the second half and leveling the game after Braxton Decker got behind the Husky defense and scored in the 46th minute.

“I think the boys’ character showed through more than anything,” Bartlesville coach Brandon Willis said. “… To be able to turn around going down a goal early it showed their character to fight their way back into the game… Can’t fault the boys effort.”

Bartlesville almost won the contest with eight minutes left, but Ian Belong’s header flashed just over the bar, and the Bruins were unable to hold on in overtime.

The Huskies will visit Broken Arrow in the quarterfinals Friday night.

Edmond North 5, B.T. Washington 0 (girls)

A pair of early goals derailed Booker T. Washington in a 6A girls soccer playoff opener Tuesday night.

Booker T. Washington was pinned into its own half of the field for a majority of the first half, and the Huskies broke through four minutes into the contest.

The Hornets cleared a corner kick to the top of the 18-yard box, where Edmond North forward Rylie McLanahan curled a looping shot, tucking it inside goalkeeper Riann Stevens' back post. All Stevens could do was watch as the ball hit the back of her net.

Twelve minutes later, McLanahan glided down the left flank, finding her sister Hadley McLanahan who doubled Edmond North’s lead.

Hornets forward Jackie Potter launched a pair of speculative efforts from 30 yards out, but she was unable to pull a goal back before halftime.

Booker T. Washington enjoyed most of the possession early in the second half, but couldn't generate a threat on goal. Hadley McLanahan then killed the game off with a third Husky goal in the 48th minute.

Edmond North will host Owasso in the quarterfinals Friday night.

EDMOND NORTH 2, BARTLESVILLE 1 (boys)

Bartlesville;0;1;0;0;--;1

Edmond North;1;0;0;1;--;2

Goals: Bartlesville, Decker 46’; Edmond North, Langford 4’, Caldera 96’. Saves: Bartlesville, Doenges 7; Edmond North, Ramirez 6.

EDMOND NORTH 5, B.T. WASHINGTON 0 (girls)

Booker T. Washington;0;0;--;0

Edmond North;2;3;--;5

Goals: Edmond North, R. McLanahan 4’, H. McLanahan 16’ (R. McLanahan), H. McLanahan 48’, Bechtel 73’, Conkling 77’. Saves: Booker T. Washington, Stevens 6; Edmond North, Miller 3.