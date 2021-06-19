All-World girls soccer: Meet the finalists for soccer athlete of the year; first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Lauren Bulcroft, F
Verdigris, senior
Enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring an unbelievable 53 goals, along with 11 assists, to help lead the Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship. Scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinals and then tallied four goals in the 6-0 state final triumph over Christian Heritage. An excellent student who maintained a 4.0 GPA and was president of the Verdigris National Honors Society. Will play at Missouri University of Science and Technology next year. “Great all-around young lady,” Cardinals coach Stacy Risenhoover said. “When we need it the most, she comes through.” Was All-World First Team as a sophomore in 2019. Totaled an amazing 103 goals and 24 assists over her HS career.
Liz Campbell, F
Bishop Kelley, senior
The top offensive threat on the best team in 5A – scored 20 goals and 13 assists to lead the Comets to the 5A state championship, coming through in the clutch in the playoffs. Scored five goals and two assists in Kelley’s four post-season victories, including both goals in the 2-0 semifinal triumph over Noble. Also placed fifth individually while helping the Comets’ cross country team win the state championship last fall. Will play soccer at the University of Tulsa next year. “Liz is a crazy hard worker,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “She played really well in the playoffs. I wish I had 10 more Liz’s.” Scored three goals in the 5A All-State Game in June, helping the East win 6-3, and is suiting up for Tulsa Soccer Club’s WPSL team this summer.
Van Fitch, F
Jenks, senior
After suffering a torn ACL that caused her to miss her sophomore season in 2019, her junior year was basically wiped out by the pandemic, but shone as a senior, scoring 23 goals and eight assists, leading the Trojans to the District 6A-4 championship and a 13-2 record. Was named MVP of the Edmond Deer Creek Tournament, which Jenks won. Will play at Arkansas next year. “It is inspiring to see the adversity Van has overcome to come back onto the field and showcase her talents,” Trojans coach Jo Johnson said. Scored the winning goal in the 6A All-State Game in June to help the East win 1-0.
Makenzie Malham, F
Union, junior
Led team with 15 goals, while also adding four assists, as Union went 9-1 in its last 10 games to reach the Class 6A state semifinals. Suffered a severe allergic reaction prior to the quarterfinal game against Owasso, needing an epi-pen injection to regain consciousness, but recovered enough to play and scored two goals to lead Union to a 2-0 victory. Also scored both goals in Union’s 3-2 loss to Edmond North in the semifinals. Committed to Arkansas. Also playing for the Tulsa Soccer Club’s WPSL squad this summer. “She is a tremendous athlete, teammate, student and person,” Union coach Jami Rozell said. Also the starting point guard for Union’s state semifinalist basketball team.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley
Promoted from her assistant coach role to replace BK legend Troy Tokarchik, who had won 14 state championships in 21 years before leaving last summer, then led the Comets to the Class 5A state title, winning their final 11 games by a combined margin of 67-2.
Billy Whitehead, Fort Gibson
Guided Tigers to their first-ever state championship, avenging a loss earlier in season to defeat previously-unbeaten Metro Christian 2-1 on PKs in the 4A state final. Team won 10 of its last 11 contests, outscoring opponents 50-2 in the process.
FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD
Abby Barnes, D, Verdigris, sophomore
Dallie Hill, F/MF, Oologah, sophomore
Andra Mohler, MF, Bixby, junior
Tatum Sanders, GK, Metro Christian, junior
Harper Siemens, F, Holland Hall, junior
Harmony Taylor, MF, Broken Arrow, senior
Giselle Urquiza, MF, Bixby, senior
SECOND TEAM ALL-WORLD
Albany Adair, MF, Fort Gibson, senior
Brianna Castleberry, F, Broken Arrow, junior
Makaya Crisp, GK, Pryor, senior
Lauren Force, F, Rejoice Christian, senior
Keira Ley, MF, Bishop Kelley, junior
Sydney Maddox, D/F, Metro Christian, sophomore
Maddie Ryen, MF, Oologah, freshman
Maribel Shaddix, MF/F, Verdigris, junior
Elizabeth Sullivan, D, Bishop Kelley, sophomore
Sydney Taylor, MF, Fort Gibson, sophomore
Kimora Tisdale, GK, Owasso, junior
Honorable Mention
Bishop Kelley: Anna Kayser, Emily Moss, Olivia Shofner
Bixby: Jordan Fredrick, Kaylynn Gee
Booker T. Washington: Piper Szafranski
Broken Arrow: Avery Bass, Cora Hair
Cascia Hall: Caroline O’Connor
Claremore: Kelsey Caldwell
Fort Gibson: Klaire Downey, Jordan Hayes, Natalie Lee
Hilldale: Hagan Baccus, Bella McWilliams
Holland Hall: Libby Rowland
Locust Grove: Jenna Stokes
Metro Christian: Karsyn Combs, Rhianna Simoni
Oologah: Bailey McCaleb, Kayden Wadsworth
Owasso: Cierra Gann, Lauren Hoefer, Chloe Wilkins
Porter: Natalie Perry-Hunter
Pryor: Abbigayle Vargas, Ashlynn Vargas
Sand Springs: Ali Day
Sapulpa: Khaige English, Stormie Ramsey
Summit Christian: Jules Bise
Union: Brooke Amos, Holli Meyer
Verdigris: Grace Barnard, Abigail Bell, Lexy Borgstadt
Victory Christian: Tessa Edwards
HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Player of the year
2019: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington
2018: Aubrey Lechlider, Verdigris
2017: Taylor Malham, Union
2016: Jenna Brown, Claremore
2015: Brooklynn Barnett, Glenpool
2014: Jordan Langebartels, Summit Christian
2013: Liz Keester, Jenks
2012: Kaela Little, Bishop Kelley
2011: Liz Keester, Jenks
2010: Amy Petrikin, Bishop Kelley
2009: Emily Hahn, Verdigris
2008: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley
2007: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley
2006: Shannon McCabe, Jenks
2005: Rebecca Allen, Jenks
Coach of the Year
2019: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington
2018: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington
2017: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2016: Brian Elliott, Union
2015: Brian Elliott, Union
2014: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2013: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2012: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2011: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2010: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2009: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2008: Richard Verge, Union
2007: Jose Fernandez, Union