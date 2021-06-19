All-World girls soccer: Meet the finalists for soccer athlete of the year; first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Lauren Bulcroft, F

Enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring an unbelievable 53 goals, along with 11 assists, to help lead the Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship. Scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinals and then tallied four goals in the 6-0 state final triumph over Christian Heritage. An excellent student who maintained a 4.0 GPA and was president of the Verdigris National Honors Society. Will play at Missouri University of Science and Technology next year. “Great all-around young lady,” Cardinals coach Stacy Risenhoover said. “When we need it the most, she comes through.” Was All-World First Team as a sophomore in 2019. Totaled an amazing 103 goals and 24 assists over her HS career.

Liz Campbell, F

The top offensive threat on the best team in 5A – scored 20 goals and 13 assists to lead the Comets to the 5A state championship, coming through in the clutch in the playoffs. Scored five goals and two assists in Kelley’s four post-season victories, including both goals in the 2-0 semifinal triumph over Noble. Also placed fifth individually while helping the Comets’ cross country team win the state championship last fall. Will play soccer at the University of Tulsa next year. “Liz is a crazy hard worker,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “She played really well in the playoffs. I wish I had 10 more Liz’s.” Scored three goals in the 5A All-State Game in June, helping the East win 6-3, and is suiting up for Tulsa Soccer Club’s WPSL team this summer.