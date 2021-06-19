 Skip to main content
All-World girls soccer: Meet the finalists for soccer athlete of the year; first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Lauren Bulcroft, F

Verdigris, senior

Enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring an unbelievable 53 goals, along with 11 assists, to help lead the Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship. Scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinals and then tallied four goals in the 6-0 state final triumph over Christian Heritage. An excellent student who maintained a 4.0 GPA and was president of the Verdigris National Honors Society. Will play at Missouri University of Science and Technology next year. “Great all-around young lady,” Cardinals coach Stacy Risenhoover said. “When we need it the most, she comes through.” Was All-World First Team as a sophomore in 2019. Totaled an amazing 103 goals and 24 assists over her HS career.

Liz Campbell, F

Bishop Kelley, senior

The top offensive threat on the best team in 5A – scored 20 goals and 13 assists to lead the Comets to the 5A state championship, coming through in the clutch in the playoffs. Scored five goals and two assists in Kelley’s four post-season victories, including both goals in the 2-0 semifinal triumph over Noble. Also placed fifth individually while helping the Comets’ cross country team win the state championship last fall. Will play soccer at the University of Tulsa next year. “Liz is a crazy hard worker,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “She played really well in the playoffs. I wish I had 10 more Liz’s.” Scored three goals in the 5A All-State Game in June, helping the East win 6-3, and is suiting up for Tulsa Soccer Club’s WPSL team this summer.

Van Fitch, F

Jenks, senior

After suffering a torn ACL that caused her to miss her sophomore season in 2019, her junior year was basically wiped out by the pandemic, but shone as a senior, scoring 23 goals and eight assists, leading the Trojans to the District 6A-4 championship and a 13-2 record. Was named MVP of the Edmond Deer Creek Tournament, which Jenks won. Will play at Arkansas next year. “It is inspiring to see the adversity Van has overcome to come back onto the field and showcase her talents,” Trojans coach Jo Johnson said. Scored the winning goal in the 6A All-State Game in June to help the East win 1-0.

Makenzie Malham, F

Union, junior

Led team with 15 goals, while also adding four assists, as Union went 9-1 in its last 10 games to reach the Class 6A state semifinals. Suffered a severe allergic reaction prior to the quarterfinal game against Owasso, needing an epi-pen injection to regain consciousness, but recovered enough to play and scored two goals to lead Union to a 2-0 victory. Also scored both goals in Union’s 3-2 loss to Edmond North in the semifinals. Committed to Arkansas. Also playing for the Tulsa Soccer Club’s WPSL squad this summer. “She is a tremendous athlete, teammate, student and person,” Union coach Jami Rozell said. Also the starting point guard for Union’s state semifinalist basketball team.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley

Promoted from her assistant coach role to replace BK legend Troy Tokarchik, who had won 14 state championships in 21 years before leaving last summer, then led the Comets to the Class 5A state title, winning their final 11 games by a combined margin of 67-2.

Billy Whitehead, Fort Gibson

Guided Tigers to their first-ever state championship, avenging a loss earlier in season to defeat previously-unbeaten Metro Christian 2-1 on PKs in the 4A state final. Team won 10 of its last 11 contests, outscoring opponents 50-2 in the process.

FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD

Abby Barnes, D, Verdigris, sophomore

Dallie Hill, F/MF, Oologah, sophomore

Andra Mohler, MF, Bixby, junior

Tatum Sanders, GK, Metro Christian, junior

Harper Siemens, F, Holland Hall, junior

Harmony Taylor, MF, Broken Arrow, senior

Giselle Urquiza, MF, Bixby, senior

SECOND TEAM ALL-WORLD

Albany Adair, MF, Fort Gibson, senior

Brianna Castleberry, F, Broken Arrow, junior

Makaya Crisp, GK, Pryor, senior

Lauren Force, F, Rejoice Christian, senior

Keira Ley, MF, Bishop Kelley, junior

Sydney Maddox, D/F, Metro Christian, sophomore

Maddie Ryen, MF, Oologah, freshman

Maribel Shaddix, MF/F, Verdigris, junior

Elizabeth Sullivan, D, Bishop Kelley, sophomore

Sydney Taylor, MF, Fort Gibson, sophomore

Kimora Tisdale, GK, Owasso, junior

Honorable Mention

Bishop Kelley: Anna Kayser, Emily Moss, Olivia Shofner

Bixby: Jordan Fredrick, Kaylynn Gee

Booker T. Washington: Piper Szafranski

Broken Arrow: Avery Bass, Cora Hair

Cascia Hall: Caroline O’Connor

Claremore: Kelsey Caldwell

Fort Gibson: Klaire Downey, Jordan Hayes, Natalie Lee

Hilldale: Hagan Baccus, Bella McWilliams

Holland Hall: Libby Rowland

Locust Grove: Jenna Stokes

Metro Christian: Karsyn Combs, Rhianna Simoni

Oologah: Bailey McCaleb, Kayden Wadsworth

Owasso: Cierra Gann, Lauren Hoefer, Chloe Wilkins

Porter: Natalie Perry-Hunter

Pryor: Abbigayle Vargas, Ashlynn Vargas

Sand Springs: Ali Day

Sapulpa: Khaige English, Stormie Ramsey

Summit Christian: Jules Bise

Union: Brooke Amos, Holli Meyer

Verdigris: Grace Barnard, Abigail Bell, Lexy Borgstadt

Victory Christian: Tessa Edwards

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Player of the year

2019: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington

2018: Aubrey Lechlider, Verdigris

2017: Taylor Malham, Union

2016: Jenna Brown, Claremore

2015: Brooklynn Barnett, Glenpool

2014: Jordan Langebartels, Summit Christian

2013: Liz Keester, Jenks

2012: Kaela Little, Bishop Kelley

2011: Liz Keester, Jenks

2010: Amy Petrikin, Bishop Kelley

2009: Emily Hahn, Verdigris

2008: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley

2007: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley

2006: Shannon McCabe, Jenks

2005: Rebecca Allen, Jenks

Coach of the Year

2019: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington

2018: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington

2017: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2016: Brian Elliott, Union

2015: Brian Elliott, Union

2014: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2013: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2012: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2011: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2010: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2009: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2008: Richard Verge, Union

2007: Jose Fernandez, Union

2006: Mark Shannon, Cascia Hall

2005: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

Tags

