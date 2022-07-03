All-World girls soccer: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls soccer athlete of the year:

Cora Hair, D

Broken Arrow ¦ Jr.

As the center back anchoring the BA defense, helped the Tigers allow just four goals over their final 11 games, with nine shutouts. Also provided significant offensive contributions, scoring a team-high 11 goals, including a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Sand Springs in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, and added five assists, helping team go 13-2 and advance to the state semifinals. Also a team captain. “Possesses phenomenal leadership abilities,” said Broken Arrow coach Kassie Embrey. “One of the few players in the state that can completely control the flow of a game.” Treated it as her senior season as she has already committed to Arkansas and plans to enroll early.

Makenzie Malham, F

Union ¦ Sr.

A 2021 All-World Player of the Year finalist and Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year, she enjoyed another outstanding season, scoring 14 goals and adding six assists, including the game-winner in Union’s first-round playoff victory over Booker T. Washington. An Arkansas signee, she helped lead the Redhawks to the Class 6A state semifinals for the second straight season. Also scored a goal in the 6A All-State game, helping the East win 2-0. “Teams would change their formation, double- and/or triple-team her, to try to shut her down,” said Union coach Jami Rozell. Also the starting point guard on Union’s basketball squad that reached the 6A state semifinals.

Andra Mohler, F

Bixby ¦ Sr.

A member of the All-World First Team last season, was excellent again this year, topping her team with 18 goals and 17 assists, including a goal and assist in the Spartans’ 2-1 victory at Edmond North in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. “Every team double- and triple-teamed her, she still beat players and scored goals,” said Bixby coach Brittany Scrapper. “She is the fastest player in the state with the ball at her feet. Her film this year looks like highlights from the NWSL. She will also outwork every player on the field.” Going to play next year at Kansas State.

Harper Siemens, MF

Holland Hall ¦ Sr.

An All-World First Team selection last season, stepped up as a senior captain and helped lead the Dutch to the Class 4A state championship. Scored 19 goals and added a team-best 27 assists this season, including an assist in regulation and the game-winning goal in overtime of the state final to clinch the school’s first OSSAA state soccer title, 2-1 over Metro Christian. “Harper is an extremely hard-working, dedicated soccer player who is a true leader,” said Dutch coach Troy Tokarchik. “She leads on the field through her effort and passion for the game.” Despite finishing her high school career as Holland Hall’s all-time leader in both goals (41) and assists (42), won’t be playing soccer in college, instead going to Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, to play field hockey.

Coach of the Year

Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall

In second year with the Dutch after leaving Bishop Kelley, where he won 14 state championships in 21 years, guided Holland Hall to an 18-1 record, outscoring opponents 38-5 over the course of a season-ending 13-game winning streak, culminating with the Class 4A state championship, the school’s first OSSAA soccer crown.

First team

Avery Bass, GK, Broken Arrow, senior

Khari Carreno, D, Union, junior

Tessa Edwards, MF/F, Victory Christian, senior

Jordan Frederick, MF/F, Bixby, senior

Cora Hair, D, Broken Arrow, junior

Keira Ley, MF, Bishop Kelley, senior

Sydney Maddox, F, Metro Christian, junior

Makenzie Malham, F, Union, senior

Andra Mohler, MF, Bixby, senior

Harper Siemens, F, Holland Hall, senior

Sydney Taylor, MF/F, Fort Gibson, senior

Second team

Abagayle Barnes, MF/F, Verdigris, junior

Alex Borovich, D, Bishop Kelley, senior

Lauren Dunaway, GK, Victory Christian, senior

Segen Henley, F/MF, Collinsville, senior

Lauren Hoefer, F, Owasso, junior

Leah Raley, D, Booker T. Washington, senior

Tatum Sanders, GK, Metro Christian, senior

Rhianna Simoni, D, Metro Christian, junior

Jillian Strange, MF/F, Wagoner, senior

Hannah Wright, D, Jenks, senior

Berkley Zahn, MF/F, Holland Hall, sophomore

Honorable Mention

Bartlesville: Zoey McCabe

Bishop Kelley: Tori Soukup

B.T. Washington: Khaliah Thomas

Broken Arrow: Elena Conaway, Lyla Marrs, Emmy Wagner

Cascia Hall: Caroline O’Connor

Claremore: Zette Erwin

Collinsville: Natalie Belanger

Edison: Katie Cooperman

Fort Gibson: Hagen Baccus, Jordan Hayes, Natalie Lee

Holland Hall: Nicole Torres, Annabelle White, Taylor Zahn

Jenks: Alisa Bunn, Hannah Wesson

Metro Christian: Karsyn Combs

NOAH: Kenzie Macklin

Oologah: Dallie Hill

Owasso: Abby Davis, Delana King, Kinlee Wilson

Pryor: Alexis Cavin, Ashlynn Vargas

Regent Prep: Caroline Wright

Sapulpa: Paola Chavez, Megan Harris

Skiatook: Sarah Wilkins

Summit Christian: Kaylee Gibson

Union: Hailey Green, Allieysia Jiles, Alaina Trevino

Verdigris: Lillian Adams, Maribel Shaddix

Victory Christian: Jada Branan, Genesis Helsley

Wagoner: Harley Louviere

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2021: Lauren Bulcroft, Verdigris

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington

2018: Aubrey Lechlider, Verdigris

2017: Taylor Malham, Union

2016: Jenna Brown, Claremore

2015: Brooklynn Barnett, Glenpool

2014: Jordan Langebartels, Summit Christian

2013: Liz Keester, Jenks

2012: Kaela Little, Bishop Kelley

2011: Liz Keester, Jenks

2010: Amy Petrikin, Bishop Kelley

2009: Emily Hahn, Verdigris

2008: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley

2007: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley

2006: Shannon McCabe, Jenks

2005: Rebecca Allen, Jenks

Coach of the Year

2021: Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley, and Billy Whitehead, Fort Gibson

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington

2018: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington

2017: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2016: Brian Elliott, Union

2015: Brian Elliott, Union

2014: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2013: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2012: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2011: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2010: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

2009: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris

2008: Richard Verge, Union

2007: Jose Fernandez, Union

2006: Mark Shannon, Cascia Hall

2005: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley

