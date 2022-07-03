All-World girls soccer: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists
From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccer, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls soccer athlete of the year:
Cora Hair, D
Broken Arrow ¦ Jr.
As the center back anchoring the BA defense, helped the Tigers allow just four goals over their final 11 games, with nine shutouts. Also provided significant offensive contributions, scoring a team-high 11 goals, including a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Sand Springs in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, and added five assists, helping team go 13-2 and advance to the state semifinals. Also a team captain. “Possesses phenomenal leadership abilities,” said Broken Arrow coach Kassie Embrey. “One of the few players in the state that can completely control the flow of a game.” Treated it as her senior season as she has already committed to Arkansas and plans to enroll early.
Makenzie Malham, F
Union ¦ Sr.
A 2021 All-World Player of the Year finalist and Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year, she enjoyed another outstanding season, scoring 14 goals and adding six assists, including the game-winner in Union’s first-round playoff victory over Booker T. Washington. An Arkansas signee, she helped lead the Redhawks to the Class 6A state semifinals for the second straight season. Also scored a goal in the 6A All-State game, helping the East win 2-0. “Teams would change their formation, double- and/or triple-team her, to try to shut her down,” said Union coach Jami Rozell. Also the starting point guard on Union’s basketball squad that reached the 6A state semifinals.
Andra Mohler, F
Bixby ¦ Sr.
A member of the All-World First Team last season, was excellent again this year, topping her team with 18 goals and 17 assists, including a goal and assist in the Spartans’ 2-1 victory at Edmond North in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. “Every team double- and triple-teamed her, she still beat players and scored goals,” said Bixby coach Brittany Scrapper. “She is the fastest player in the state with the ball at her feet. Her film this year looks like highlights from the NWSL. She will also outwork every player on the field.” Going to play next year at Kansas State.
Harper Siemens, MF
Holland Hall ¦ Sr.
An All-World First Team selection last season, stepped up as a senior captain and helped lead the Dutch to the Class 4A state championship. Scored 19 goals and added a team-best 27 assists this season, including an assist in regulation and the game-winning goal in overtime of the state final to clinch the school’s first OSSAA state soccer title, 2-1 over Metro Christian. “Harper is an extremely hard-working, dedicated soccer player who is a true leader,” said Dutch coach Troy Tokarchik. “She leads on the field through her effort and passion for the game.” Despite finishing her high school career as Holland Hall’s all-time leader in both goals (41) and assists (42), won’t be playing soccer in college, instead going to Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, to play field hockey.
Coach of the Year
Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall
In second year with the Dutch after leaving Bishop Kelley, where he won 14 state championships in 21 years, guided Holland Hall to an 18-1 record, outscoring opponents 38-5 over the course of a season-ending 13-game winning streak, culminating with the Class 4A state championship, the school’s first OSSAA soccer crown.
First team
Avery Bass, GK, Broken Arrow, senior
Khari Carreno, D, Union, junior
Tessa Edwards, MF/F, Victory Christian, senior
Jordan Frederick, MF/F, Bixby, senior
Cora Hair, D, Broken Arrow, junior
Keira Ley, MF, Bishop Kelley, senior
Sydney Maddox, F, Metro Christian, junior
Makenzie Malham, F, Union, senior
Andra Mohler, MF, Bixby, senior
Harper Siemens, F, Holland Hall, senior
Sydney Taylor, MF/F, Fort Gibson, senior
Second team
Abagayle Barnes, MF/F, Verdigris, junior
Alex Borovich, D, Bishop Kelley, senior
Lauren Dunaway, GK, Victory Christian, senior
Segen Henley, F/MF, Collinsville, senior
Lauren Hoefer, F, Owasso, junior
Leah Raley, D, Booker T. Washington, senior
Tatum Sanders, GK, Metro Christian, senior
Rhianna Simoni, D, Metro Christian, junior
Jillian Strange, MF/F, Wagoner, senior
Hannah Wright, D, Jenks, senior
Berkley Zahn, MF/F, Holland Hall, sophomore
Honorable Mention
Bartlesville: Zoey McCabe
Bishop Kelley: Tori Soukup
B.T. Washington: Khaliah Thomas
Broken Arrow: Elena Conaway, Lyla Marrs, Emmy Wagner
Cascia Hall: Caroline O’Connor
Claremore: Zette Erwin
Collinsville: Natalie Belanger
Edison: Katie Cooperman
Fort Gibson: Hagen Baccus, Jordan Hayes, Natalie Lee
Holland Hall: Nicole Torres, Annabelle White, Taylor Zahn
Jenks: Alisa Bunn, Hannah Wesson
Metro Christian: Karsyn Combs
NOAH: Kenzie Macklin
Oologah: Dallie Hill
Owasso: Abby Davis, Delana King, Kinlee Wilson
Pryor: Alexis Cavin, Ashlynn Vargas
Regent Prep: Caroline Wright
Sapulpa: Paola Chavez, Megan Harris
Skiatook: Sarah Wilkins
Summit Christian: Kaylee Gibson
Union: Hailey Green, Allieysia Jiles, Alaina Trevino
Verdigris: Lillian Adams, Maribel Shaddix
Victory Christian: Jada Branan, Genesis Helsley
Wagoner: Harley Louviere
How the team was picked
Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2021: Lauren Bulcroft, Verdigris
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Ashton Gordon, B.T. Washington
2018: Aubrey Lechlider, Verdigris
2017: Taylor Malham, Union
2016: Jenna Brown, Claremore
2015: Brooklynn Barnett, Glenpool
2014: Jordan Langebartels, Summit Christian
2013: Liz Keester, Jenks
2012: Kaela Little, Bishop Kelley
2011: Liz Keester, Jenks
2010: Amy Petrikin, Bishop Kelley
2009: Emily Hahn, Verdigris
2008: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley
2007: Katie Bykowski, Bishop Kelley
2006: Shannon McCabe, Jenks
2005: Rebecca Allen, Jenks
Coach of the Year
2021: Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley, and Billy Whitehead, Fort Gibson
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington
2018: Kassie Embrey, Booker T. Washington
2017: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2016: Brian Elliott, Union
2015: Brian Elliott, Union
2014: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2013: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2012: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2011: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2010: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley
2009: Stacy Risenhoover, Verdigris
2008: Richard Verge, Union
2007: Jose Fernandez, Union
2006: Mark Shannon, Cascia Hall
2005: Troy Tokarchik, Bishop Kelley