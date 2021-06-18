All-World boys soccer: Meet the finalists for soccer athlete of the year; first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections

Jose Estrada, MF

As a freshman, helped lead Fort Gibson to the 2018 4A state championship and then helped get the Tigers back to the state final in 2019, when he was an All-World First Team selection. This year, scored 16 goals and had 26 assists, including three goals in Fort Gibson’s first-round playoff win over Cascia Hall. Helped the Tigers reach the 4A state semifinals, where they fell 4-3 to Woodward despite his goal and two assists in that game. “Jose is one of the most unselfish players I have had the pleasure to be around and coach,” Tigers coach Todd Friend said. “He takes more pride in assisting other players than scoring himself.” Won’t go far for college next year, as he will play at Oral Roberts. Scored two goals in the East’s 4-2 victory in the Class 4A All-State Game.