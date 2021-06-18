 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-World boys soccer: Meet the finalists for soccer athlete of the year; first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections
0 Comments
top story

All-World boys soccer: Meet the finalists for soccer athlete of the year; first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Will Applegate, F/MF

Bishop Kelley, sophomore

Topped the team with 25 goals and added seven assists, helping lead the Comets to their fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship. Set a new BK record with five goals in a game against McAlester, and kept up his hot streak in the playoffs, scoring six goals and two assists in the four post-season victories, including two goals in a 3-0 win over Santa Fe South in the state semifinals and the winning goal in the state final against Edison. “I’ve never seen a kid so consistent in scoring goals, whether in games or in practice,” Kelley coach Phil Barkley said. “He’s a natural up top, with his work ethic, ability to create space for himself and having a nose for the goal.”

William De Dios, D

Edison, senior

The Eagles’ center back controlled the action on the back end, helping Edison go 10-1 over an 11-game stretch, posting seven shutouts over that span, en route to the 5A state championship game, where they fell to Bishop Kelley, 3-0. The three-year team captain also contributed four goals and 10 assists as a defender. “You know what you get night-in and night-out and he is a winner,” Edison coach Jason Rogers said. “He is the coach on the field, never too high or low, keeps us organized and knows when to call players out and to praise them.” Will play next year at Murray State College in Tishomingo.

Jose Estrada, MF

Fort Gibson, senior

As a freshman, helped lead Fort Gibson to the 2018 4A state championship and then helped get the Tigers back to the state final in 2019, when he was an All-World First Team selection. This year, scored 16 goals and had 26 assists, including three goals in Fort Gibson’s first-round playoff win over Cascia Hall. Helped the Tigers reach the 4A state semifinals, where they fell 4-3 to Woodward despite his goal and two assists in that game. “Jose is one of the most unselfish players I have had the pleasure to be around and coach,” Tigers coach Todd Friend said. “He takes more pride in assisting other players than scoring himself.” Won’t go far for college next year, as he will play at Oral Roberts. Scored two goals in the East’s 4-2 victory in the Class 4A All-State Game.

Andrew Kruse, MF

Broken Arrow, senior

May not have the best statistics, but impacted the game in all areas while helping lead the Tigers to the Class 6A championship. Contributed five goals and six assists, including the opening goal and the assist on the game-winner in a 4-3 upset victory over Mustang in the state semifinals. Also scored the opening goal in the 2-1 triumph over Edmond Memorial in the final. “He would always give everything of himself and leave games completely exhausted,” said BA coach Jason Jedamski. “Andrew impacted the whole field during games by creating scoring chances in the offensive third, winning balls in the middle of the field and closing off scoring chances in our defensive third.”

Coach of the Year

Jason Jedamski, Broken Arrow

Took over the team late in the season after not having been a head coach in over a decade, and led the Tigers to the Class 6A state championship, including a huge upset of nationally-ranked Mustang in the state semifinals. Also won this award (and the state title) back in 2007 with Union.

FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD

Brody Adams, D, Bishop Kelley, junior

Braxton Bulman, MF, Claremore Sequoyah, senior

Jacob Chapple, MF/F, Bishop Kelley, junior

Greyson Owens, D, Broken Arrow, senior

Seth Rowan, F, Fort Gibson, junior

Paul Said, F, Holland Hall, senior

Pearson Weaver, D, Hilldale, junior

SECOND TEAM ALL-WORLD

Ethan Bartee, F, Pryor, junior

Tucker Falling, MF, Edison, senior

Luke Ferguson, D, Broken Arrow, senior

Mason Kidd, F, Coweta, sophomore

Cooper King, MF, Bishop Kelley, senior

Max Kramer, F, Rejoice Christian, senior

Edgar Fraire, GK, East Central, senior

Eric Quiroz, D, Jenks, senior

Yeison Reyes, F, East Central, junior

Kaivon Shoeleh, MF, Skiatook, senior

Mitchell Trotter, F, Victory Christian, junior

Honorable Mention

Bishop Kelley: Kevin Arroyo-Medina, Ryan Gasaway, Braedon Gehring, Max Priest, Carson Rury

Broken Arrow: Aaron Cook, Ulises Costeira, Blake Frisillo, Luke Nantz

Cascia Hall: Forrest Sipes

Claremore Sequoyah: Tyler Kruis

East Central: McDaniel Loredo

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Gibson: Jaxon Perdue

Hilldale: Corbet Weaver

Holland Hall: Hamza Ali, Magnus Lepak

Will Rogers: Juan Anaya, Santos Ramos

Sand Springs: Jack Bratcher, Cameron Summerton, Xander Quiroga, Fernando Saldana

Sapulpa: Keefer Garden, Trey Hale

Summit Christian: Jorge Gardner, Jacob Langbartels

Union: Miguel Torres

Victory Christian: Arthur Dias

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Player of the year

2019: Grant King, B.T. Washington

2018: Ruben Carrasco, Union

2017: Austin Wormell, Bishop Kelley

2016: Koleson Freeman, Verdigris

2015: Munashe Raranje, Jenks

2014: Colton Jackson, Skiatook

2013: Tomiwa Olaniran, B.T. Washington

2012: Cristian Mata, Union

2011: Max Moller, Bishop Kelley

2010: Omar Mata, Union

2009: Cody Mumma, Jenks

2008: Thomas Shannon, Broken Arrow

2007: Jon Gann, Union

2006: Jonathan Medcalf, Jenks

2005: Levi Coleman, Broken Arrow

Coach of the Year

2019: Todd Friend, Fort Gibson

2018: Phil Barkley, Bishop Kelley

2017: Shane Schwab, Broken Arrow

2016: Justin Phillip, Verdigris

2015: John Timmons, Jenks

2014: Thor Campbell, Skiatook

2013: Robert Wakeley, B.T. Washington

2012: Robby Huerta, Cascia Hall

2011: Alex Miranda, Broken Arrow

2010: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley

2009: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley

2008: Mickey Miller, B.T. Washington

2007: Jason Jedamski, Union

2006: Derek Larkin, Bishop Kelley

2005: Chuck Perry, Union

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News