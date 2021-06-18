All-World boys soccer: Meet the finalists for soccer athlete of the year; first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Will Applegate, F/MF
Bishop Kelley, sophomore
Topped the team with 25 goals and added seven assists, helping lead the Comets to their fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship. Set a new BK record with five goals in a game against McAlester, and kept up his hot streak in the playoffs, scoring six goals and two assists in the four post-season victories, including two goals in a 3-0 win over Santa Fe South in the state semifinals and the winning goal in the state final against Edison. “I’ve never seen a kid so consistent in scoring goals, whether in games or in practice,” Kelley coach Phil Barkley said. “He’s a natural up top, with his work ethic, ability to create space for himself and having a nose for the goal.”
William De Dios, D
Edison, senior
The Eagles’ center back controlled the action on the back end, helping Edison go 10-1 over an 11-game stretch, posting seven shutouts over that span, en route to the 5A state championship game, where they fell to Bishop Kelley, 3-0. The three-year team captain also contributed four goals and 10 assists as a defender. “You know what you get night-in and night-out and he is a winner,” Edison coach Jason Rogers said. “He is the coach on the field, never too high or low, keeps us organized and knows when to call players out and to praise them.” Will play next year at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
Jose Estrada, MF
Fort Gibson, senior
As a freshman, helped lead Fort Gibson to the 2018 4A state championship and then helped get the Tigers back to the state final in 2019, when he was an All-World First Team selection. This year, scored 16 goals and had 26 assists, including three goals in Fort Gibson’s first-round playoff win over Cascia Hall. Helped the Tigers reach the 4A state semifinals, where they fell 4-3 to Woodward despite his goal and two assists in that game. “Jose is one of the most unselfish players I have had the pleasure to be around and coach,” Tigers coach Todd Friend said. “He takes more pride in assisting other players than scoring himself.” Won’t go far for college next year, as he will play at Oral Roberts. Scored two goals in the East’s 4-2 victory in the Class 4A All-State Game.
Andrew Kruse, MF
Broken Arrow, senior
May not have the best statistics, but impacted the game in all areas while helping lead the Tigers to the Class 6A championship. Contributed five goals and six assists, including the opening goal and the assist on the game-winner in a 4-3 upset victory over Mustang in the state semifinals. Also scored the opening goal in the 2-1 triumph over Edmond Memorial in the final. “He would always give everything of himself and leave games completely exhausted,” said BA coach Jason Jedamski. “Andrew impacted the whole field during games by creating scoring chances in the offensive third, winning balls in the middle of the field and closing off scoring chances in our defensive third.”
Coach of the Year
Jason Jedamski, Broken Arrow
Took over the team late in the season after not having been a head coach in over a decade, and led the Tigers to the Class 6A state championship, including a huge upset of nationally-ranked Mustang in the state semifinals. Also won this award (and the state title) back in 2007 with Union.
FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD
Brody Adams, D, Bishop Kelley, junior
Braxton Bulman, MF, Claremore Sequoyah, senior
Jacob Chapple, MF/F, Bishop Kelley, junior
Greyson Owens, D, Broken Arrow, senior
Seth Rowan, F, Fort Gibson, junior
Paul Said, F, Holland Hall, senior
Pearson Weaver, D, Hilldale, junior
SECOND TEAM ALL-WORLD
Ethan Bartee, F, Pryor, junior
Tucker Falling, MF, Edison, senior
Luke Ferguson, D, Broken Arrow, senior
Mason Kidd, F, Coweta, sophomore
Cooper King, MF, Bishop Kelley, senior
Max Kramer, F, Rejoice Christian, senior
Edgar Fraire, GK, East Central, senior
Eric Quiroz, D, Jenks, senior
Yeison Reyes, F, East Central, junior
Kaivon Shoeleh, MF, Skiatook, senior
Mitchell Trotter, F, Victory Christian, junior
Honorable Mention
Bishop Kelley: Kevin Arroyo-Medina, Ryan Gasaway, Braedon Gehring, Max Priest, Carson Rury
Broken Arrow: Aaron Cook, Ulises Costeira, Blake Frisillo, Luke Nantz
Cascia Hall: Forrest Sipes
Claremore Sequoyah: Tyler Kruis
East Central: McDaniel Loredo
Fort Gibson: Jaxon Perdue
Hilldale: Corbet Weaver
Holland Hall: Hamza Ali, Magnus Lepak
Will Rogers: Juan Anaya, Santos Ramos
Sand Springs: Jack Bratcher, Cameron Summerton, Xander Quiroga, Fernando Saldana
Sapulpa: Keefer Garden, Trey Hale
Summit Christian: Jorge Gardner, Jacob Langbartels
Union: Miguel Torres
Victory Christian: Arthur Dias
HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Player of the year
2019: Grant King, B.T. Washington
2018: Ruben Carrasco, Union
2017: Austin Wormell, Bishop Kelley
2016: Koleson Freeman, Verdigris
2015: Munashe Raranje, Jenks
2014: Colton Jackson, Skiatook
2013: Tomiwa Olaniran, B.T. Washington
2012: Cristian Mata, Union
2011: Max Moller, Bishop Kelley
2010: Omar Mata, Union
2009: Cody Mumma, Jenks
2008: Thomas Shannon, Broken Arrow
2007: Jon Gann, Union
2006: Jonathan Medcalf, Jenks
2005: Levi Coleman, Broken Arrow
Coach of the Year
2019: Todd Friend, Fort Gibson
2018: Phil Barkley, Bishop Kelley
2017: Shane Schwab, Broken Arrow
2016: Justin Phillip, Verdigris
2015: John Timmons, Jenks
2014: Thor Campbell, Skiatook