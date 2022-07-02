All-World boys soccer: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in girls soccer, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys soccer athlete of the year:

Will Applegate, F/MF

Bishop Kelley ¦ Jr.

Last year’s All-World Player of the Year and 2022 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, enjoyed another outstanding season, scoring 21 goals and adding 25 assists, despite missing four games. Included in those totals was an amazing five-goal, four-assist performance in a 9-1 win over Sapulpa. “He plays with energy, passion and always wants the ball,” said Comets coach Phil Barkley. “He’s always a threat around the goal and finishes when we need him to. One of BK’s all-time best.” Committed to the University of Tulsa.

Ethan Gordon, D

B.T. Washington ¦ Sr.

While anchoring the back line as the center back, helped the Hornets post 10 shutouts and reach the Class 6A state playoffs after not qualifying in 2021. Also very dangerous offensively, leading the team in scoring with 12 goals, and adding seven assists, earning team Most Valuable Player. “Ethan is an amazing leader on the field,” said BTW coach Kevin Kwarteng. “He is the hardest-working, most passionate player and commands control of the game. He is always scheming and tactically placing himself in the action, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates.” Signed with DePaul University.

Martin Martinez-Leyva, F

Bixby ¦ Sr.

Following a lost sophomore year in 2020 due to COVID and an early season-ending injury that cost him most of his junior year, returned to lead the Spartans with 16 goals and added eight assists, helping Bixby go from a 6-8 team that missed the playoffs to a 15-3 record that advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals. “He is a special player,” said coach John Timmons. “Martin made a tremendous impact on our team this season.” Signed with Northeastern State.

Forrest Sipes, F

Cascia Hall ¦ Sr.

The center back solidified the Commandos’ defensive unit that allowed just two goals over their final seven games (including their 1-0 loss to Holland Hall in the Class 4A state quarterfinals), but then came forward to contribute five goals and five assists, coming through with late, clutch game-winning goals against Fort Gibson and in overtime versus Pryor. “He’s a tall, blond-haired kid that just moves like a gazelle,” said Cascia coach Robby Huerta. “He’s our senior leader, he’s one of the best out there. He’ll lift you out of your seat. That kid’s just unreal.” Will attend Villanova, but won’t play soccer.

Coach of the Year

John Timmons ¦ Bixby

In his first year at Bixby, the longtime coach stepped in and took over a team that went 6-8 and didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season and guided the Spartans to an outstanding turn-around, going 15-3 and claiming the District 6A-4 title, while putting together two different seven-game winning streaks, before falling in the Class 6A state semifinals.

First team

Brody Adams, D, Bishop Kelley, senior

Will Applegate, F/MF, Bishop Kelley, junior

Carson Copenhaver, MF, Bixby, junior

Ethan Gordon, D, B.T. Washington, senior

McDaniel Loredo, D, East Central, junior

Martin Martinez-Leyva, Bixby, senior

Wyatt Nance, MF, Broken Arrow, junior

Matthew Spiegel, GK, Jenks, senior

Forrest Sipes, F, Cascia Hall, senior

Prince Tanguli, F, Victory Christian, senior

Pearson Weaver, D, Hilldale, senior

Second team

Gerson Arita, MF, East Central, senior

Ethan Bartee, MF, Pryor, senior

Henry Emerson, F, Metro Christian, sophomore

Jacob Langbartels, F, Summit Christian, junior

K.J. Masso, GK, Bishop Kelley, senior

Luke Nantz, F, Broken Arrow, junior

Connor Nolan, D, Bixby, senior

Jaxon Perdue, D, Fort Gibson, senior

Hayden Pickering, F, Hilldale, freshman

Carson Rury, MF/F, Bishop Kelley, senior

Ben Stewart, D, Holland Hall, senior

Honorable mention

Bishop Kelley: Kevin Arroyo-Medina, Jakob Gartzke, Braedon Gehring

Bixby: Casey Copenhaver

Bristow: Ryder Goodwin

Cascia Hall: Henry Erdmann, Matthew Gaberino, Henry Mehl

Catoosa: Fute Yang

Claremore: Kale Radiche

Collinsville: Joey Rigby

East Central: Angel Dimas

Fort Gibson: Simeon Adair, Seth Rowan

Holland Hall: Ben Knoblock, Magnus Lepak

Jenks: Devin Bradshaw, Joshua Siakama, Nathan Treat

Rejoice Christian: Sammy Armentrout

Sapulpa: Trey Hale, Cade Stevenson

Skiatook: Hunter Howell, Tyler Wilkerson

Summit Christian: Carson Banham, Jorge Gardner

Union: Gian Najera

Verdigris: Evan Crowell

Victory Christian: Jaliid Brown, Jonathon Duarte

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2021: Will Applegate, Bishop Kelley

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Grant King, B.T. Washington

2018: Ruben Carrasco, Union

2017: Austin Wormell, Bishop Kelley

2016: Koleson Freeman, Verdigris

2015: Munashe Raranje, Jenks

2014: Colton Jackson, Skiatook

2013: Tomiwa Olaniran, B.T. Washington

2012: Cristian Mata, Union

2011: Max Moller, Bishop Kelley

2010: Omar Mata, Union

2009: Cody Mumma, Jenks

2008: Thomas Shannon, Broken Arrow

2007: Jon Gann, Union

2006: Jonathan Medcalf, Jenks

2005: Levi Coleman, Broken Arrow

Coach of the Year

2021: Jason Jedamski, Broken Arrow

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Todd Friend, Fort Gibson

2018: Phil Barkley, Bishop Kelley

2017: Shane Schwab, Broken Arrow

2016: Justin Phillip, Verdigris

2015: John Timmons, Jenks

2014: Thor Campbell, Skiatook

2013: Robert Wakeley, B.T. Washington

2012: Robby Huerta, Cascia Hall

2011: Alex Miranda, Broken Arrow

2010: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley

2009: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley

2008: Mickey Miller, B.T. Washington

2007: Jason Jedamski, Union

2006: Derek Larkin, Bishop Kelley

2005: Chuck Perry, Union

