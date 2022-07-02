All-World boys soccer: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists
From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in girls soccer, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys soccer athlete of the year:
Will Applegate, F/MF
Bishop Kelley ¦ Jr.
Last year’s All-World Player of the Year and 2022 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, enjoyed another outstanding season, scoring 21 goals and adding 25 assists, despite missing four games. Included in those totals was an amazing five-goal, four-assist performance in a 9-1 win over Sapulpa. “He plays with energy, passion and always wants the ball,” said Comets coach Phil Barkley. “He’s always a threat around the goal and finishes when we need him to. One of BK’s all-time best.” Committed to the University of Tulsa.
Ethan Gordon, D
B.T. Washington ¦ Sr.
While anchoring the back line as the center back, helped the Hornets post 10 shutouts and reach the Class 6A state playoffs after not qualifying in 2021. Also very dangerous offensively, leading the team in scoring with 12 goals, and adding seven assists, earning team Most Valuable Player. “Ethan is an amazing leader on the field,” said BTW coach Kevin Kwarteng. “He is the hardest-working, most passionate player and commands control of the game. He is always scheming and tactically placing himself in the action, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates.” Signed with DePaul University.
Martin Martinez-Leyva, F
Bixby ¦ Sr.
Following a lost sophomore year in 2020 due to COVID and an early season-ending injury that cost him most of his junior year, returned to lead the Spartans with 16 goals and added eight assists, helping Bixby go from a 6-8 team that missed the playoffs to a 15-3 record that advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals. “He is a special player,” said coach John Timmons. “Martin made a tremendous impact on our team this season.” Signed with Northeastern State.
Forrest Sipes, F
Cascia Hall ¦ Sr.
The center back solidified the Commandos’ defensive unit that allowed just two goals over their final seven games (including their 1-0 loss to Holland Hall in the Class 4A state quarterfinals), but then came forward to contribute five goals and five assists, coming through with late, clutch game-winning goals against Fort Gibson and in overtime versus Pryor. “He’s a tall, blond-haired kid that just moves like a gazelle,” said Cascia coach Robby Huerta. “He’s our senior leader, he’s one of the best out there. He’ll lift you out of your seat. That kid’s just unreal.” Will attend Villanova, but won’t play soccer.
Coach of the Year
John Timmons ¦ Bixby
In his first year at Bixby, the longtime coach stepped in and took over a team that went 6-8 and didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season and guided the Spartans to an outstanding turn-around, going 15-3 and claiming the District 6A-4 title, while putting together two different seven-game winning streaks, before falling in the Class 6A state semifinals.
First team
Brody Adams, D, Bishop Kelley, senior
Will Applegate, F/MF, Bishop Kelley, junior
Carson Copenhaver, MF, Bixby, junior
Ethan Gordon, D, B.T. Washington, senior
McDaniel Loredo, D, East Central, junior
Martin Martinez-Leyva, Bixby, senior
Wyatt Nance, MF, Broken Arrow, junior
Matthew Spiegel, GK, Jenks, senior
Forrest Sipes, F, Cascia Hall, senior
Prince Tanguli, F, Victory Christian, senior
Pearson Weaver, D, Hilldale, senior
Second team
Gerson Arita, MF, East Central, senior
Ethan Bartee, MF, Pryor, senior
Henry Emerson, F, Metro Christian, sophomore
Jacob Langbartels, F, Summit Christian, junior
K.J. Masso, GK, Bishop Kelley, senior
Luke Nantz, F, Broken Arrow, junior
Connor Nolan, D, Bixby, senior
Jaxon Perdue, D, Fort Gibson, senior
Hayden Pickering, F, Hilldale, freshman
Carson Rury, MF/F, Bishop Kelley, senior
Ben Stewart, D, Holland Hall, senior
Honorable mention
Bishop Kelley: Kevin Arroyo-Medina, Jakob Gartzke, Braedon Gehring
Bixby: Casey Copenhaver
Bristow: Ryder Goodwin
Cascia Hall: Henry Erdmann, Matthew Gaberino, Henry Mehl
Catoosa: Fute Yang
Claremore: Kale Radiche
Collinsville: Joey Rigby
East Central: Angel Dimas
Fort Gibson: Simeon Adair, Seth Rowan
Holland Hall: Ben Knoblock, Magnus Lepak
Jenks: Devin Bradshaw, Joshua Siakama, Nathan Treat
Rejoice Christian: Sammy Armentrout
Sapulpa: Trey Hale, Cade Stevenson
Skiatook: Hunter Howell, Tyler Wilkerson
Summit Christian: Carson Banham, Jorge Gardner
Union: Gian Najera
Verdigris: Evan Crowell
Victory Christian: Jaliid Brown, Jonathon Duarte
How the team was picked
Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2021: Will Applegate, Bishop Kelley
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Grant King, B.T. Washington
2018: Ruben Carrasco, Union
2017: Austin Wormell, Bishop Kelley
2016: Koleson Freeman, Verdigris
2015: Munashe Raranje, Jenks
2014: Colton Jackson, Skiatook
2013: Tomiwa Olaniran, B.T. Washington
2012: Cristian Mata, Union
2011: Max Moller, Bishop Kelley
2010: Omar Mata, Union
2009: Cody Mumma, Jenks
2008: Thomas Shannon, Broken Arrow
2007: Jon Gann, Union
2006: Jonathan Medcalf, Jenks
2005: Levi Coleman, Broken Arrow
Coach of the Year
2021: Jason Jedamski, Broken Arrow
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Todd Friend, Fort Gibson
2018: Phil Barkley, Bishop Kelley
2017: Shane Schwab, Broken Arrow
2016: Justin Phillip, Verdigris
2015: John Timmons, Jenks
2014: Thor Campbell, Skiatook
2013: Robert Wakeley, B.T. Washington
2012: Robby Huerta, Cascia Hall
2011: Alex Miranda, Broken Arrow
2010: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley
2009: Donivan Bradshaw, Bishop Kelley
2008: Mickey Miller, B.T. Washington
2007: Jason Jedamski, Union
2006: Derek Larkin, Bishop Kelley
2005: Chuck Perry, Union