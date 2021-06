All-State soccer matches start Thursday

The Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association's All-State Games for the state's top 320 senior high school players are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at Midwest City Carl Albert.

On Thursday, the Class 6A girls match is at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8.

Class 5A's games are on Friday: girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the 3A girls will start at 1 p.m. and the boys are at 3 p.m. Later that day, the 4A girls game is set at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

ALL-STATE ROSTERS

CLASS 6A BOYS

East