Aaron Cook's late heroics lead BA boys into soccer quarterfinals

It was a disappointing end to the season for Jenks (9-6), the defending state champions from 2019 who had beaten Broken Arrow 3-2 back on March 11.

“It was a disappointing match and I knew these Jenks/Broken Arrow matches are always going to be some kind of clash from the very beginning,” Jenks coach Eric Marshall said. “Both teams went out there and gave their all, they just got a little bit extra on the night, by getting the goal at the end and we couldn’t get our chances to go on the other side. It was a battle.”

One key turning point occurred with 6:44 remaining when Jenks midfielder Azure Henry was ejected from the game after being shown his second yellow card, which becomes a red and left the Trojans a man short the rest of the game.

Off the ensuing free kick from about 25 yards out on the left side, BA’s Luke Ferguson squeaked it through the wall, and the ball bounced past several feet before landing on Cook’s, about 8 yards out off the right post, and he knocked it home.

Cook hopes to be able to play Friday in the quarterfinals.