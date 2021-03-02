Skiatook's Cougar Andersen is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Cougar Andersen * Skiatook * 170 * Sr.
Captured his weight division in the Class 4A state tournament to become only the 42nd Oklahoma wrestler to win four consecutive individual state titles. Won 19-8 over Tuttle’s Chance Cobb in the final and had pins in his other two matches, upping his season record to 24-0. Hasn’t lost since his freshman year and is 138-3 over four seasons. Helped lead Bulldogs to dual state titles the past two years and a tie with Collinsville for the 5A state team title in 2019. Signed to wrestle at UALR.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.