Skiatook's Cougar Andersen is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Cougar Andersen * Skiatook * 170 * Sr.

Captured his weight division in the Class 4A state tournament to become only the 42nd Oklahoma wrestler to win four consecutive individual state titles. Won 19-8 over Tuttle’s Chance Cobb in the final and had pins in his other two matches, upping his season record to 24-0. Hasn’t lost since his freshman year and is 138-3 over four seasons. Helped lead Bulldogs to dual state titles the past two years and a tie with Collinsville for the 5A state team title in 2019. Signed to wrestle at UALR.