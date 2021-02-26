Skiatook takes second to Tuttle at 4A wrestling championships

OKLAHOMA CITY — There was never much question that Tuttle was going to win the Class 4A state wrestling championship Friday at the State Fairgrounds Arena, extending its streak to 13 straight years, so Skiatook was happy with its second-place finish.
Skiatook, in its first year since moving down from Class 5A — where it finished second last season — won three individual titles to rack up 137 points, well back of the Tuttle dynasty that had 197.5. OKC Heritage Hall was a distant third with 107 points.
“I was overjoyed with our performance,” Skiatook coach Jake Parker said. “Our kids wrestled their tails off, so I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Among the Bulldogs’ victories were Josh Taylor at 138 pounds and Cougar Andersen at 170, as they became the 41st and 42nd Oklahoma wrestlers to win four straight state championships and just the second set of teammates to do it together. Collinsville’s Gary Wayne Harding and Will Steltzen did it together in 2014.
Taylor defeated Tuttle’s Reese Davis 12-4 in the final while Andersen won 19-8 against Tuttle’s Chance Cobb.
“Those two are special,” Parker said. “They’re one of a kind, I guess, but there’s two of them, so I’m left just speechless. I’m over the moon for both of them. They’re great kids, they work hard, they deserve it. They’re great leaders, they make our room better.”
Andersen was emotional afterwards, particularly when discussing the bond he and Taylor have forged over the years.
“It’s amazing, all my work’s paid off, going to extra practices, it’s awesome,” Andersen said after his victory. “It’s too good to be true right now, it hasn’t sunk in yet. (Taylor)’s been my workout partner-slash-best friend since I was 2 years old, so we’ve been with each other the whole ride. It’s great to see both (of) us succeed in that.”
Hunter Hall also won for Skiatook at 195 pounds, while Mike Patton finished second at 106 pounds and Isaac Long was also second at 145.
East Regional champion Cushing also had a strong showing, finishing fourth with 93 points, with individual championships from Hayden Lemmons at 126 pounds (completing a perfect season at 25-0) and Luke Ahrberg at 132 pounds.
“They worked hard for it,” said Cushing coach Albert White of his two senior champions. “It wasn’t an easy season by any means, but those guys have made sacrifices for four years and those sacrifices that they made paid off today. They were dedicated, they were disciplined, they did things right and they got the job done.”
The Tigers also received third-place finishes from Kaiser Simpson at 120 pounds and William Simpson at 182.
Wagoner, which finished third at the East Regional, came in sixth with 54 points. After having five individual champions at the regional, Wagoner had just two finalists. Senior Kaden Charboneau pulled out Wagoner’s only victory with an exciting 3-2 decision over Tuttle’s Sam Schmidt in the 182-pound final. Braden Drake placed second at 152 pounds.
While coach Micco Charboneau was a bit disappointed in his team’s overall performance, he was excited to the point of being emotional at his son’s victory.
“It was awesome,” Charboneau said. “I probably never brag on my son about nothing, anybody in that room will be the first one to tell you, but he’s one of the hardest workers in there. We thought he had a shot last year and he got beat in the semis and it hurt our family. I’m just so proud of him right now, I didn’t know if we’d ever experience this.”