Skiatook takes second to Tuttle at 4A wrestling championships

Andersen was emotional afterwards, particularly when discussing the bond he and Taylor have forged over the years.

“It’s amazing, all my work’s paid off, going to extra practices, it’s awesome,” Andersen said after his victory. “It’s too good to be true right now, it hasn’t sunk in yet. (Taylor)’s been my workout partner-slash-best friend since I was 2 years old, so we’ve been with each other the whole ride. It’s great to see both (of) us succeed in that.”

Hunter Hall also won for Skiatook at 195 pounds, while Mike Patton finished second at 106 pounds and Isaac Long was also second at 145.

East Regional champion Cushing also had a strong showing, finishing fourth with 93 points, with individual championships from Hayden Lemmons at 126 pounds (completing a perfect season at 25-0) and Luke Ahrberg at 132 pounds.

“They worked hard for it,” said Cushing coach Albert White of his two senior champions. “It wasn’t an easy season by any means, but those guys have made sacrifices for four years and those sacrifices that they made paid off today. They were dedicated, they were disciplined, they did things right and they got the job done.”

The Tigers also received third-place finishes from Kaiser Simpson at 120 pounds and William Simpson at 182.