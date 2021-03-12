Skiatook claims third straight 5A dual state wrestling championship

Tuttle, which had a quarterfinal bye, won its semifinal matchup 80-0 over Elgin, winning by pin in 11 matches.

Cushing also rolled through its first two matchups, routing No. 3 Blanchard 54-25 in the semis after blowing out No. 11 Bristow 64-6 in the quarterfinals.

“We had a good day,” White acknowledged. “We came in and beat our cross-town rivals in Bristow and then Blanchard’s always tough. We knew they were going to come out and fight and they did.”

Since No. 4 Wagoner withdrew from the tournament after having too many wrestlers join spring sports, the only other local team in 4A was Fort Gibson, which was ranked No. 5, but fell 42-37 to No. 9 Elgin in the quarterfinals. The Tigers led 37-30 with two bouts remaining after Andrew Sparks pinned Greg Osborn in 1:30 at 195 pounds, but Elgin won the last two by pin.

Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson didn’t have the full contingent of his team available for training since the state tournament, with some joining other sports and activities.

“It went probably as best as it could, in the sense that of the 19 kids I brought, I’ve only seen 12 of them in the last two weeks,” Johnson said. “We didn’t want to not show up, we got a chance to come and we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity, and a couple of matches go the other way and we win the dual. It’s just one of those things. I thought we wrestled well, for the most part.”