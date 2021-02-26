Six individual titles lead Collinsville to another 5A wrestling championship

“They’re on a run for their fourth title next year,” Harding said. “And if they keep wrestling and working like they have been and wrestle all year long, they should be able to do it. I’m proud of my whole team and the way they’ve worked hard all year. They deserved another title.”

For Claremore, finishing second was a huge accomplishment. The Zebras, who placed sixth at the East Regional, put four wrestlers into the finals and won two of them — Kaden Stanley at 138 pounds and Seago at 182. Aiden Boyd (120 pounds) and Ashton Stevenson (170) each placed second.

“We had about as good of a week that could have ever happened,” Claremore coach Chad Willard said. “At the regional and then carrying it over here and putting four guys in the finals, took a couple of tough losses, but had two champs. What they did this weekend is unbelievable. I would have never dreamed. We knew it was possible, but going from believing it to making it happen is a whole different story. They showed up and they performed.”

Claremore was also named the Class 5A academic state champions.

“That’s another thing, they’re not only smart, they’re tough, they’re mean, they’re good wrestlers,” Willard said. “That’s a huge deal for our school, our community and our team.”