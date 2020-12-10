'She's been very good to me': Wagoner football's NuNu Clayton grateful for aunt's sacrifice after mother's passing

La’Marreon Clayton said it’s hard not to ache for his mother, who died suddenly when he was 9 years old — especially around the holidays.

But the Wagoner senior football player, known to one and all as NuNu, is also grateful for the aunt who stepped into the parental role when he had nowhere else to turn.

Dellena Clayton King, a single mother who raised three children of her own, moved from Tulsa in 2012 to take responsibility for the upbringing of the three eldest of her late sister’s four sons.

“We were very close,” she said of her sister. “The last thing she said to me was, `Take care of my boys.’ There was a lot of stress on me, but I knew what I had to do.”

Aunt Dene moved into her younger sister’s rent house, took over the bills and has been a guiding light in NuNu’s life ever since.

“She’s been very good to me,” he said. “We pray before every game, and she makes me stay on top of my school work because grades come before sports.”