Senior parents might get first crack if TPS winter sports venues reopen

Parents of seniors will have first priority if the Tulsa Public Schools are able to reopen winter sports venues to spectators, director of athletics Gil Cloud said.
“We’ll be working on an opportunity for parents of seniors to attend games, since it’s their last year of participation,” Cloud said Tuesday.
With the spread of coronavirus on the rise, TPS decided Monday that spectators will not be allowed to attend sporting events in the district’s facilities at least through Nov. 30.
Cloud said the district will reevaluate on the morning of Dec. 1 to decide “what we can do and can’t do for the month of December. I don’t think we can plan much past that because this thing changes every week.”
Last Friday, Oklahoma City Public Schools suspended winter sports “until further notice.” Cloud said the Tulsa district hadn’t reached that point yet, but that all possibilities “are on the table” as the district continues to evaluate the data.
Cloud said Monday’s action, taken in response to a weekend spike in coronavirus cases, was as much about maintaining the possibility of playing a full season as it was about the safety of coaches and players in the short run.
“It would be hard to get to the end if we have to cancel before we get started,” he said.
Among the area’s other largest districts, Union and Broken Arrow are limiting arena occupancy to 35% and 25%, respectively. Bixby is allowing only parents for indoor events.
At Sand Springs, spectators will be permitted only in the upper levels of Ed Dubie Fieldhouse. The lower seating portions will be closed off to protect athletes, coaches and officials, athletic director Rod Sitton said.
Booker T. Washington’s swim teams were to begin the 2020-21 season at Edmond North on Tuesday night and the TPS basketball season tips off Friday with Nathan Hale hosting Memorial and Central playing at Will Rogers.
