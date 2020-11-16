Senior parents might get first crack if TPS winter sports venues reopen

Parents of seniors will have first priority if the Tulsa Public Schools are able to reopen winter sports venues to spectators, director of athletics Gil Cloud said.

“We’ll be working on an opportunity for parents of seniors to attend games, since it’s their last year of participation,” Cloud said Tuesday.

With the spread of coronavirus on the rise, TPS decided Monday that spectators will not be allowed to attend sporting events in the district’s facilities at least through Nov. 30.

Cloud said the district will reevaluate on the morning of Dec. 1 to decide “what we can do and can’t do for the month of December. I don’t think we can plan much past that because this thing changes every week.”

Last Friday, Oklahoma City Public Schools suspended winter sports “until further notice.” Cloud said the Tulsa district hadn’t reached that point yet, but that all possibilities “are on the table” as the district continues to evaluate the data.

Cloud said Monday’s action, taken in response to a weekend spike in coronavirus cases, was as much about maintaining the possibility of playing a full season as it was about the safety of coaches and players in the short run.