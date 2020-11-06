See the highlights: Wagoner crushes Skiatook, 49-7

So how valuable is having a veteran quarterback at this time of the year?

“It’s very important,” Condict said. “Sawyer has really improved throughout the season. He’s playing very efficient. He’s been starting since his sophomore year, and played in a lot of big ballgames. There’s not going to be anybody in the playoffs at the quarterback spot who has played in more big games than Sawyer.”

After the teams traded TDs in the opening quarter, Jones showed his athleticism and experience on the tiebreaking touchdown as he scrambled and found Chase Nanni on a 46-yard touchdown bomb early in the second quarter.

“It was a little stick route,” Jones said. “The guy came off my blocker, I saw it, kind of juked him out a little bit, got out of his way, saw Chase release, and thought he would be open. I just trusted him and let it fly.”

Wagoner’s defense forced Skiatook into three-and-out on its next two possessions and then the offense took advantage of short punts that set up the second quarter’s other two touchdowns — Jones’ 29-yard pass to Bryan Trimble and Chochee Watson’s 2-yard run with 1:02 left — his second TD of the game.