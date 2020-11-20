See the highlights: Union pulls away from Broken Arrow, 26-14

For almost three quarters, Broken Arrow’s defense contained Arkansas running back commit AJ Green and enabled the Tigers to hold a one-point lead over Union in the Class 6AI quarterfinals Friday night.
Green, however, broke loose for the last two touchdowns on spectacular plays to propel third-ranked Union to a 26-14 victory at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
“I’m really proud of our kids, just the fight they had the entire four quarters,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “It’s an emotional game, you get some momentum early, and then you see it slip away and our guys continued to battle.”
Union (6-4) advances to the semifinals against No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe next weekend at a time and place to be announced later by the OSSAA. Union avenged a 35-31 loss in last year’s quarterfinals as Broken Arrow scored in the last minute.
That memory was plenty of motivation for Green.
“It hurt so bad,” Green said. “I just felt for our seniors and the looks on their faces after the game and that bus ride home, it was just miserable and I knew I didn’t want to go through that my senior year. So we had to come out and give it our all.”
For a moment in the second half, it appeared that fifth-ranked Broken Arrow (7-4), a 14-7 winner over Union on Sept. 4, could be on its way to a fifth consecutive victory in a series that Union has dominated for the most part over the past 30 years. Sanchez Banks, who scored the winning TD in Broken Arrow’s previous two wins over Union, raced 92 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 14-13 lead with one minute left in the third quarter.
But Union needed only two snaps to regain the lead. Grayson Tempest connected with Gage Arthur on a 35-yard bomb and Green zipped 45 yards into the end zone on the next play to put Union back ahead, 19-14.
“I knew we had to come back and go score that drive and show our competition we’re not letting down at all,” said Green, who had 18 rushes for 118 yards. “We’re going to keep pushing everything we had. Credit to my O-line and receivers blocking downfield.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Broken Arrow had a first-and-goal at the Union 2 and then Banks came within inches of the end zone on a second-down carry. But a motion penalty pushed the Tigers back and two end-zone passes were broken up as Union stopped the 14-play drive and retained the lead.
On the next play, Tempest completed a 44-yard bomb to Lane Wood. Four plays later, Green took a short pass from Tempest and raced 39 yards down the left sideline for the clinching TD with 4:14 remaining.
Tempest completed 5-of-6 passes for 149 yards.
“Those pass plays, they really open the running stuff for me and the other running backs — Rovaughn (Banks) and Junior (Smith),” Green said. “We have a great line and we can do great things definitely with this offense.”
Union dominated the first quarter and ended it with a 13-0 lead. After Broken Arrow went 3-and-out on the opening possession, Union drove 88 yards in 11 plays — all rushes. Rovaughn Banks gained 2 on fourth-and-1 and then scored from 3 on the next play. But Union’s 2-point conversion run failed as Darryan Moss stopped Green.
Another Tigers 3-and-out was followed by another Union TD with 30 seconds left in the quarter as Junior Smith scored on a 9-yard run at the end of six-play, 55-yard drive.
Broken Arrow answered with a seven-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Sanchez Banks’ 4-yard TD run as Union’s lead was cut to 13-7. Sanchez Banks finished with 17 rushes for 145 yards while teammate Maurion Horn added 81 yards on 15 carries.
The Tigers had the only other scoring threat in the second quarter, fueled by RJ Spears-Jennings’ electrifying 69-yard run after reception to the Union 21. But the Tigers couldn’t take advantage and missed a 43-yard field goal.
Broken Arrow’s first drive in the second half reached the Union 11, but ended with Jamori Ray intercepting a halfback pass — the only turnover of the game. The Tigers’ two empty red-zone opportunities proved costly when Green broke loose in the final 13 minutes as Union extended its winning streak to six after an 0-4 start.
“It’s just a gut punch when you give up a big run like Sanchez had — an outstanding tailback — but then to see our kids respond and come back, it’s kind of the way this season has been,” Fridrich said. “Our kids are definitely battle-tested and knew how to respond when they got down.”
View from the sidelines: Union at Broken Arrow
