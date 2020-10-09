See the highlights: Owasso uses dominant second half to top Edmond North, 34-7

OWASSO — The first half was closer than they wanted it to be, but Owasso dominated the second half to pull away for a 34-7 victory over Edmond North in District 6AI-2 action Friday night at Owasso Stadium.
Austin Havens threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, including a crucial 72-yarder to Cole Adams late in the third quarter that gave the top-ranked Rams (6-0, 3-0) an insurmountable 21-7 lead.
Despite scoring just seven points in the first half, Owasso kept its streak alive of amassing at least 31 points in each outing this season. But it was the Rams’ defense that was the real key to the triumph, as it generated four interceptions, including a crucial one late in the second quarter that prevented the Huskies from taking the lead into halftime.
“We executed better on offense, and defensively, they just kept getting turnovers,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship of his team in the second half. “We played a lot more aggressive defensively, didn’t let the quarterback get comfortable — he had really hurt us in the first half, and I think we just limited the big plays that way.”
Carson Horton completed 9-of-16 passes for 139 yards to lead the offense for Edmond North (1-4, 1-2), which lost its first three games by a combined 15 points before prevailing 14-7 over Moore last week.
With Owasso leading 7-0 midway through the second quarter, an Edmond North punt pinned the Rams on their own 15-yard-line, and then an interception by Jeffery Moore gave the Huskies the ball on Owasso’s 18. Five plays later, Ethan Barnes connected with Xander Steele on a 7-yard touchdown pass, tying it at 7-7 with 4:46 left in the second quarter.
Edmond North looked poised to take the lead late in the final minute of the first half, as Horton’s 47-yard pass to Eythan Graham put the ball on the Rams’ 8-yard line. But two plays later, Barnes’ pass was intercepted on the goal line by Gage Laney, and the teams entered the break still tied at 7.
“They got a chance to go up on us and go into halftime, pretty much, with the lead and the momentum, and I thought that one was (important),” Blankenship said of the play. “Our defense keeps bending at times and they find a way to make a play when people get down close. We’ve done that a couple of times, three times this year. I’m very proud. When they can generate plays like that, it just makes it easier for the offense.”
A 5-yard touchdown pass from Trey Goins to Derrick Overstreet with 3:56 left in the third quarter put Owasso ahead 14-7 and the Rams’ offense got going, scoring touchdowns on the next three possessions to put the game away.
View from the sidelines: It's homecoming at Owasso as Rams defeat Edmond North
