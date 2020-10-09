See the highlights: Owasso uses dominant second half to top Edmond North, 34-7

OWASSO — The first half was closer than they wanted it to be, but Owasso dominated the second half to pull away for a 34-7 victory over Edmond North in District 6AI-2 action Friday night at Owasso Stadium.

Austin Havens threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, including a crucial 72-yarder to Cole Adams late in the third quarter that gave the top-ranked Rams (6-0, 3-0) an insurmountable 21-7 lead.

Despite scoring just seven points in the first half, Owasso kept its streak alive of amassing at least 31 points in each outing this season. But it was the Rams’ defense that was the real key to the triumph, as it generated four interceptions, including a crucial one late in the second quarter that prevented the Huskies from taking the lead into halftime.

“We executed better on offense, and defensively, they just kept getting turnovers,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship of his team in the second half. “We played a lot more aggressive defensively, didn’t let the quarterback get comfortable — he had really hurt us in the first half, and I think we just limited the big plays that way.”

Carson Horton completed 9-of-16 passes for 139 yards to lead the offense for Edmond North (1-4, 1-2), which lost its first three games by a combined 15 points before prevailing 14-7 over Moore last week.